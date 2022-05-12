Thursday, May 12, 2022
HomeNews
News

Steve Harvey ‘Lost a Lot of Respect’ for Will Smith After Oscar Slap

By Ny MaGee
0

steve harvey

*Steve Harvey says he has lost respect for Will Smith after the actor slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars in March. 

Harvey made the comments while speaking at Georgia State University, Deadline reports. During the 94th Academy Awards, Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaved because she’s allegedly battling alopecia. The joke caused Will to sock Chris in the face out of anger. Harvey called the moment a “punk move.”

“I’m a Christian, but I’m really undeveloped. I don’t have high-level Christianity. On a scale of one to 10, I’m like a two. That’s the level of Christianity I can work on,”  said Harvey.  “You slap T.D. Jakes, he’ll turn the other cheek. You slap me? If you sit back in your seat, Jada would have to move out of the way. That’s the type of Christian I am.”

Harvey went on to say that he has “lost a lot of respect for” Smith.

READ MORE: Several of Will Smith’s Projects Put on Ice Amid Fallout From Oscars Slap

Chris Rock and Will Smith
Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards

As reported by Complex, in March, Harvey said Smith “overreacted” to the G.I. Jane 2 joke.

“I understand defending the honor of your wife, I’m that dude. … He didn’t do that. That joke was not worthy of the reaction,” the 65-year-old said. “If he was gonna have a reaction, I think that Will should have done the man thing, which is step to him afterwards in that press room. And if he wanted to slap Chris then, he could have slapped Chris in the press room and seen how it went.” 

After slapping Rock at the Oscars, Smith later posted a written apology on social media to Rock, which the comedian has yet to address.  

Smith also resigned from the Academy and the organization banned him from attending the Oscars for 10 years. 

Academy President David Rubin said in a statement regarding the ban, “We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast.

“This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy,” Rubin concluded.

Previous articleHomemade Infant Formula Can be Dangerous – Here’s How to Deal with Shortage Issue
Next articleTexas Mother Sentenced to 30 Years After Daughter, 13, Weds 47-Year-Old Man
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO