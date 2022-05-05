Hip-Hop Icon The Kidd Creole Sentenced to 16 Years for Manslaughter

*The Kidd Creole, who was a member of Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison and five years of probation for the fatal stabbing of a homeless man in 2017.

In April, a New York Supreme Court jury found the artist, born Nathaniel Glover, guilty of first-degree manslaughter, ABC 7 reports. The 62-year-old Bronx native was arrested in 2017 for allegedly stabbing 55-year-old John Jolly, a homeless man he thought was hitting on him, according to New York Daily News.

As previously reported, Glover allegedly stabbed the man on the streets in Midtown, Manhattan. Police described Jolly as a level 2 sex offender. The incident occurred before midnight as Glover was walking to his maintenance job.

Glover has maintained that he acted in self-defense.

“They had no prior relationship,” a source told the Daily News at the time of Glover’s arrest. “They had words. Things got out of hand. It was some sort of diss.”

Glover thought Jolly — a convicted rapist and sex offender — was hitting on him, another source said. “He turned, interpreting that the guy was making an advance toward him. One thing led to another, and he shivved him twice in the chest,” the source said.

The victim was transported Bellevue Hospital, where he died.

During a 2021 interview with Source, Glover denied that his reaction to the man stemmed from being homophobic.

“Now I’m fighting the image that they portrayed me as a person who’s intolerant of people with alternative lifestyles and that’s not true,” he told the magazine. “[…] They made me seem like I was the villain and the person who actually attacked me was the victim. How do they justify charging me with murder when this guy attacked me?”

Glover is one of the founding members of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five in 1976, along with Melle Mel, Keith Cowboy, Mr. Ness/Scorpio, and Rahiem in the South Bronx. Their biggest hit was “The Message.” The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.