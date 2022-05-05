EUR VIDEO THROWBACK: ‘A Billion Dollars on an Elevator’ (Solange vs. Jay- Z) – 8 Years Later

*May 5th may be Cinco de Mayo, but for the BeyHive, it’s the day that Beyonce’s sister Solange attacked Jay-Z in the Met Gala elevator in 2014.

The grainy, black and white footage of Solange punching, shoving and kicking her brother-in-law dropped jaws around the world. Even more alarming, Beyonce stood perfectly still, hands clasped in front of her, and simply watched it all go down. Fans wondered what in the world Jay-Z had done to warrant zero attempts from his wife to stop the assault. In fact, the only time Beyonce moved was to get out of Solange’s way, and to straighten the bottom of her dress that had become disheveled by the attack.

A security guard eventually pulled Solange off of Jay-Z, and lil sis was shown in the video-only footage pointing and saying what appeared to be choice words.

Click through below to watch on YouTube below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Shaunie O’Neal to Wed Houston Pastor in VH1 Wedding Special

Months later, Bey would make her first lyrical reference to the incident in the remix of “Flawless,” with the line, “of course sometimes s**t go down when it’s a billion dollars on an elevator.”

It didn’t take long for dribs and drabs of tea – and an entire serving of “Lemonade” – to come spilling out about Solange’s motivation. The Internet quickly pointed its finger at fashion designer Rachel Roy – also the ex-wife of Jay-Z’s former Roc-a Fella partner Damon Dash – as the proverbial chick on the side in this situation. The Hive came for her in the worst way – not like a swarm of bees, but like a herd of buffalo. TV chef Rachel Ray even got caught up in the stampede for no other reason than their similar names.

Some in the BeyHive also buzzed around Roc-A-Fella artist Rita Ora as a possible suspect, but the British singer had receipts proving that she wasn’t the other woman. Ora revealed a selfie taken with Bey at the Met Gala, proving that she was not a source of Solange’s ire that night.

Two years later, Beyonce birthed one of her most critically acclaimed albums, “Lemonade,” that unpacked her feelings about infidelity in both song and visuals, presented in a 65-minute “Lemonade” film that debuted on HBO. One of the tracks, “Sorry,” warns a philandering partner that he better “call Becky with the good hair.”

Again, the Internet set its sights on Roy as the “Becky.” It didn’t help that hours after its airing on HBO, Roy posted an Instagram pic with a caption that began, “Good hair, don’t care.”

Here’s what the ladies of “The Real” had to say about all this in 2016.

Roy’s ex-husband, Damon Dash, refused to discuss the “Lemonade” issue at all, even to a bunch of clergymen. Here’s his appearance on “The Preachers” talk show in 2016.

In 2017, Jay-Z finally spoke about the elevator incident in interviews for the album “4:44,” his lyrical response to “Lemonade.” Here’s Desus & Mero discussing Jigga’s response.