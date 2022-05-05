Shaunie O’Neal to Wed Houston Pastor in VH1 Wedding Special

*Shaunie O’Neal will reportedly televise her upcoming nuptials to Pastor Keion Henderson for a limited series for VH1.

According to The Jasmine Brand, some of O’Neal’s former and current castmates from the “Basketball Wives” will be in the bridal party. Last summer, O’Neal confirmed that she’s boo’d up with the Houston-based pastor.

Keion and Shaunie were on a tropical baecation when he popped the question on November 11 (11/11), at 11:11pm.

As reported by thejasminebrand.com, the ex-wife of NBA star Shaquille O’Neal shared a heartfelt birthday post for man in last summer. She wrote: “Happy birthday to my best friend and partner in life, Keion. Today many will celebrate you for the impact that you have made in their lives, the love you’ve shown to perfect strangers, and the comfort you’ve provided sharing the word of God. Today I celebrate you because as our friendship has blossomed, you’ve become my safe place where I can authentically grow without judgement. You are my soundboard, you’ve taught me so much thus far, and you love me and my children unconditionally.”

O’Neal added, “During a time where I had given up on finding a soulmate, God sent you. Thank you for being my friend first, yet being intentional with my time and heart. Happiest Birthday to the man that has made me The Happiest Girl In The World!”

Most recently, Shaunie’s ex Shaq admitted on the Pivot podcast that his wild antics and infidelity were the reason they divorced.

”I was just being greedy,” Shaq admitted. “I had the perfect situation. My wife was finer than a mug, kept giving me babies, still finer than a mug. I had it all. And I don’t make excuses, I know I messed up. You know, when I didn’t have that … I was lost. Seventy-six thousand square foot house by yourself, lost. No kids, go to the gym, nobody’s playing in the gym. You go to their room, nobody’s there. You start to feel it.”

Shaunie and Shaq tied the knot in 2002 and the divorce was finalized in 2011.