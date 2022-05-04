Trump Takes Jab at LeBron James Over Transgender Athletes | VIDEO

*Former President Donald Trump took aim at LeBron James during a recent political rally in Nebraska.

“I’ll say this to LeBron James who I don’t like very much,” Trump said during his speech when the subject turned to transgender athletes, Fade Away World reports. “I’ll say, ‘LeBron, did you ever have thoughts about going woman? Because if you did I’d love to have you on my basketball team.’”

Watch the moment via the Twitter video below.

READ MORE: U Believe Him? – Trump Says He’s ‘NOT Going Back to Twitter’

Former President Trump says that LeBron James should transition so he can have her on his basketball team. (2022) pic.twitter.com/BZjnyJJjSa — crazy ass moments in american politics (@ampol_moment) May 2, 2022

Both men often criticized each other throughout Trump’s presidency. Last January the NBA star slammed Trump after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

“We live in two Americas and that was a prime example of that yesterday,” James said of the protesters. “If you don’t understand or see that then you need to take a step back. Not just one step but four or five or even 10 steps backward. How do you want your kids or grandkids to live in this beautiful country? Because yesterday was not it.”

In 2018, during his interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, James accused Trump of using race to divide the country.

“We’re in a position right now in America where this whole race thing is taking over. One, because I believe our president is trying to divide us,” James said, EURweb reported. “He’s dividing us, and what I’ve noticed over the last few months is that he’s kind of used sport to kind of divide us. That’s something that I can’t relate to, because I know that sport was the first time I ever was around someone white,” he continued.

“I got an opportunity to see them and learn about them, and they got an opportunity to learn about me, and we became very good friends. I was like this is all because of sports. And sports has never been something that divided people. It’s always been something that brings someone together,” he added.