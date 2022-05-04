British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie Claims Immunity in U.S. Drug Trafficking Case

*As reported previously by EURweb, via CNN, the Premier of the British Virgin Islands and the territory’s ports director were arrested Thursday in Miami on charges related to drug trafficking and money laundering in the US, according to a criminal affidavit filed in the US District Court’s Southern District of Florida.

Premier Andrew Alturo Fahie and BVI Ports Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Pickering Maynard were arrested at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, the affidavit says. Maynard’s son Kadeem Stephan Maynard was also arrested. According to Sky News, Fahie claims he is immune from prosecution for the alleged crimes “because he is an elected, constitutional head of government of the British overseas territory,” the outlet writes.

Fahie and the Maynards are being held on charges of conspiracy to import 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and conspiracy to launder money, the affidavit says, per CNN. Get caught up on the full details of the case here.

British Virgin Islands Governor John Rankin, who is the territory’s de facto head of state, announced the arrest of Fahie.

“It is my duty as Governor to inform you that this morning the Honourable Premier Fahie was detained in Miami on charges related to conspiracy to import a controlled substance and money laundering,” Rankin said in a news release.

In a statement obtained by CNN, Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was appalled by the allegations against Fahie.

“This afternoon, the Premier of the British Virgin Islands, Andrew Fahie, was arrested in the United States on charges related to drugs trafficking and money laundering,” her statement said. “I am appalled by these serious allegations.”

Truss also referenced an anti-corruption inquiry unrelated to the DEA investigation.

“This arrest demonstrates the importance of the recently concluded Commission of Inquiry. I have spoken to the Governor of the BVI and he will be holding an emergency meeting of the Territory’s Cabinet later today. He will set out next steps tomorrow, including urgent publication of the Inquiry’s report,” she added.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration said in a statement the arrest should send a “clear message” to anyone bringing drugs into the country.

“Anyone involved with bringing dangerous drugs into the United States will be held accountable, no matter their position. Today is yet another example of DEA’s resolve to hold corrupt members of government responsible for using their positions of power to provide a safe haven for drug traffickers and money launderers in exchange for their own financial and political gain,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said.