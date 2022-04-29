Migos Rapper Quavo to Star in Action Thriller ‘Takeover’

*Migos rapper Quavo is set to star in a new feature-length action thriller, “Takeover,” that has been greenlit for production by entertainment content and technology house Trioscope in partnership with Quality Films (Ice Cold, How High 2).

In the film, penned by acclaimed screenwriter Jeb Stuart (Die Hard, The Fugitive, The Vikings) and directed by Trioscope Chief Creative Officer Greg Jonkajtys (The Liberator), Quavo plays Guy Miller, a recent parolee who’s attempting to rehabilitate his life, when circumstances propel him back into Atlanta’s thriving and dangerous takeover scene. He must live up to his reputation as one of the slipperiest street operators in a lethal, head-long race against time.

Per press release, set and filmed in Atlanta, a hotbed of the street takeover car culture, “Takeover” will underscore the fascination and controversy surrounding “sideshows,” which Trioscope will bring to stunning life by fusing live-action performances with animation.

“With our unique approach, we’re able to transcend traditional storytelling and immerse viewers into the elaborate, fast-paced world of street takeovers,” says L.C. Crowley, CEO of Trioscope.

“The film brings together the industry’s most talented visionaries both on and off the screen,” says Brian Sher, President of Quality Films. “We’re thrilled to deliver an unparalleled edge-of-your seat ride that will introduce many viewers to a world they never knew existed.”

Adds Quavo, “I’m really excited for this opportunity, especially shooting in my hometown of Atlanta. This film is an ideal opportunity to further delve into my craft, and I can’t wait to see how the action plays out in this animated environment.”

Per press release, “Takeover” is the first among a robust slate of co-produced scripted projects that taps into QC’s massive roster of artists, using Trioscope’s proprietary, imaginative style of animation.

The film – which will offer innovative ways for fans to participate – will be produced by L.C. Crowley, Brandon Barr and Greg Jonkajtys for Trioscope Studios; Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Pierre “P” Thomas and Brian Sher for Quality Films; Jeb Stuart for Real Folk Productions; Don Mandrik; Quavo for Huncho Films alongside Jen McDaniels.

“We are excited to be partnering with the teams from Trioscope and Quality Control on what we anticipate to be the first of many projects together, as they collectively represent some of the best and brightest content creators in the industry,” says Georgia Production Finance’s Don Mandrik.

No release date for the pic has been announced.