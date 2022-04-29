Hot 97 Summer Jam Lineup Includes City Girls, Lil Baby and Young Thug

*HOT 97 has unveiled the lineup and details for the 2022 HOT 97 Summer Jam, set to go down June 12th at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

This year’s confirmed superstars include Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Pusha T, City Girls, Burna Boy, Young Thug and Gunna, plus many more. Per press release, the 2022 HOT 97 Summer Jam festival offers two stages featuring many of the hottest hip-hop talent.

The main Stadium Stage performers include DreamDoll, Shenseea, Benny The Butcher, Burna Boy, Roddy Rich, Pusha T, City Girls, Young Thug and Gunna, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and — closing the show—hometown, Brooklyn’s, Fivio Foreign. The night will also feature a special musical tribute in memory of the legendary DJ Kay Slay.

#HOT97SummerJam · June 12 · MetLife Stadium Presale tickets go on sale in 30 mins at 10AM ET using the code “SJ2022” For 🎟️ : https://t.co/xr4WKR1pzW pic.twitter.com/fZgIqwBZh8 — HOT 97 (@HOT97) April 29, 2022

In addition, the Festival Stage will be a who’s who of emerging artists including, Girll Codee, Nardo Wick, BabyFace Ray, Drewski & Friends featuring B-Lovee, JNR Choi, Dougie B., 22GZ, Lady London, Saucy Santana, NLE Choppa, Yung Bleu, and Cordae. The lineup hits from top to bottom.

“HOT 97’s Summer Jam, the biggest hip-hop concert, is a day of music celebrating US… with two stages and an endless list of super-stars, this is a moment you won’t want to miss We understand the assignment and can’t wait to experience, with the fans, an extremely exciting line up of performances from artists who are defining our culture.” TT Torrez, on-air personality and VP of Artist and Label Relations.

Tickets officially go on sale April 30th at 10:00 AM EST on Ticketmaster or hot97.com/summerjam and American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning April 29 at 10am EST through April 29 at 11:59 PM EST. Download the all-new HOT 97 App for more opportunities to win tickets, exclusive content and hip-hop updates.