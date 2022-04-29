Friday, April 29, 2022
Hot 97 Summer Jam Lineup Includes City Girls, Lil Baby and Young Thug

By Ny MaGee
City Girls
Yung Miami and JT of the group City Girls (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

*HOT 97 has unveiled the lineup and details for the 2022 HOT 97 Summer Jam, set to go down June 12th at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

This year’s confirmed superstars include Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Pusha T, City Girls, Burna Boy, Young Thug and Gunna, plus many more. Per press release, the 2022 HOT 97 Summer Jam festival offers two stages featuring many of the hottest hip-hop talent. 

The main Stadium Stage performers include DreamDoll, Shenseea, Benny The Butcher, Burna Boy, Roddy Rich, Pusha T, City Girls, Young Thug and Gunna, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and — closing the show—hometown, Brooklyn’s, Fivio Foreign. The night will also feature a special musical tribute in memory of the legendary DJ Kay Slay.

READ MORE: Live Nation Announces Return of Concert Week, $25 Tickets for Over 3700 Shows

In addition, the Festival Stage will be a who’s who of emerging artists including, Girll Codee, Nardo Wick, BabyFace Ray, Drewski & Friends featuring B-Lovee, JNR Choi, Dougie B., 22GZ, Lady London, Saucy Santana, NLE Choppa, Yung Bleu, and Cordae. The lineup hits from top to bottom.

“HOT 97’s Summer Jam, the biggest hip-hop concert, is a day of music celebrating US… with two stages and an endless list of super-stars, this is a moment you won’t want to miss We understand the assignment and can’t wait to experience, with the fans, an extremely exciting line up of performances from artists who are defining our culture.” TT Torrez, on-air personality and VP of Artist and Label Relations.

Tickets officially go on sale April 30th at 10:00 AM EST on Ticketmaster or hot97.com/summerjam and American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning April 29 at 10am EST through April 29 at 11:59 PM EST. Download the all-new HOT 97 App for more opportunities to win tickets, exclusive content and hip-hop updates.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

