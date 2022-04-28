Thursday, April 28, 2022
HomeNews
News

Trailer Drops for ‘Legendary’ Season 3 with Keke Palmer as New Judge | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
0

*The trailer for season 3 of “Legendary” on HBO Max has dropped with KeKe Palmer as a new judge.

The actress is taking Megan Thee Stallion‘s place on the judging panel alongside Jameela Jamil, Law RoachLeiomy Maldonado and MC Dashaun Wesley, Billboard reports. 

Guest judges this season include “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen, Issa Rae and Kelly Rowland.

Check out the new trailer above. 

READ MORE: Keke Palmer & Common Talk New Slave Revenge Film ‘Alice’ | Watch

keke palmer
Actress Keke Palmer  (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, you can soon catch Palmer starring in Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror flick “Nope.”

Peele hit up Cinemacon Wednesday for the Universal Pictures panel where he discussed the film that co-stars Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun. The story centers on “residents of a lonely gulch of inland California who “bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery,” per the film’s release, as reported by EW.

“I love a rapt audience saying, ”Nope!’ or, ‘Get out the house!’ I love to encourage that interaction because that’s what’s giving the audience a unique experience,” Peele said at the panel. “Rollercoasters aren’t fun alone. Being scared isn’t fun alone. You need that energy.”

“Nope” was shot in 65mm in IMAX and is the follow-up to Peele’s 2019’s “Us”. 

“What is so funny is I realized that when I started doing Nope, I went to Jordan Peele’s messages, for whatever reason why, and I see in the messages that I had messaged him a year ago saying, ‘Hey, it would be a dream to work with you. I would love to get the opportunity to maybe one day. Thank you for everything you’re doing.’ And then a year or two years later, I’m doing Nope,” said Palmer in an October interview with HollywoodLife.

“Nope” hits theaters on July 22. Watch the trailer below.

Previous articleEURVideoNews: Mother Drops Infant from 2nd Floor Balcony!
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO