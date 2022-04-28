Trailer Drops for ‘Legendary’ Season 3 with Keke Palmer as New Judge | WATCH

*The trailer for season 3 of “Legendary” on HBO Max has dropped with KeKe Palmer as a new judge.

The actress is taking Megan Thee Stallion‘s place on the judging panel alongside Jameela Jamil, Law Roach, Leiomy Maldonado and MC Dashaun Wesley, Billboard reports.

Guest judges this season include “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen, Issa Rae and Kelly Rowland.

Check out the new trailer above.

Meanwhile, you can soon catch Palmer starring in Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror flick “Nope.”

Peele hit up Cinemacon Wednesday for the Universal Pictures panel where he discussed the film that co-stars Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun. The story centers on “residents of a lonely gulch of inland California who “bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery,” per the film’s release, as reported by EW.

“I love a rapt audience saying, ”Nope!’ or, ‘Get out the house!’ I love to encourage that interaction because that’s what’s giving the audience a unique experience,” Peele said at the panel. “Rollercoasters aren’t fun alone. Being scared isn’t fun alone. You need that energy.”

“Nope” was shot in 65mm in IMAX and is the follow-up to Peele’s 2019’s “Us”.

“What is so funny is I realized that when I started doing Nope, I went to Jordan Peele’s messages, for whatever reason why, and I see in the messages that I had messaged him a year ago saying, ‘Hey, it would be a dream to work with you. I would love to get the opportunity to maybe one day. Thank you for everything you’re doing.’ And then a year or two years later, I’m doing Nope,” said Palmer in an October interview with HollywoodLife.

“Nope” hits theaters on July 22. Watch the trailer below.