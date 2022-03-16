Wednesday, March 16, 2022
HomeEUR Sections** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

Keke Palmer & Common Talk New Slave Revenge Film ‘Alice’ | Watch

By JillMunroe
0

*“Alice” is a new revenge thriller starring Keke Palmer, Common, and Jonny Lee.

Palmer is Alice, an enslaved woman living on a remote plantation in Georgia. She escapes the brutalities and hardships of that life only to discover it’s 1973 and slavery ended over 100 years ago. Common stars as Frank, a truck driver who finds Alice on the side of the road and helps her plan her revenge on the man who enslaved her. Real-life events inspired the film.

The story of how the project came together starts with Palmer. She received the script, with a letter from the writer and director Krystin Ver Linden. Ver Linden believed Palmer was the only person who could take on the role.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Comedian John Cleese’s Mic Taken Away at SXSW During Slavery Rant

Keke Palmer as "Alice"
Keke Palmer as “Alice”

Palmer was flattered Ver Linden was so familiar with her work and her depth as an actress.

“It was an impactful role,” explained Palmer. “Especially after I read the script, seeing how they dealt with the slave narrative and how Black women existed in that space was, a totally different perspective from what we’ve seen before. Plus, the history that brought these circumstances to the forefront was swept under the rug.” Palmer is also an executive producer on “Alice.”

Keke Palmer and Common in “Alice”

For her co-star Common, his reasons for joining the cast were similar. He said after reading the script, he knew it was a well-told story, but he didn’t know everything taking place. He had a few questions for Ver Linden.

“The story starts on a plantation, but then you find this woman in the 70s,” said Common. “I wanted to know how she got there, was it time travel, or did she transport? I wanted to know how it happened. When Krystin explained, ‘no, it was in the 70s when Alice was enslaved. This story is inspired by a real person, which took place in the 60s. There were people still enslaved in the state of Texas.'”

The idea for the film sparked when Ver Linden was given an article about the incident. Common said she set it in the 70s because “it was a more joyful time” following the civil rights movement.

“For me, if a director has good taste, that’s half the battle. They will tell you when you need to do something different and flip it,” added Common. “So, I felt confident in Kristen as a director and writer.” Common is also responsible for the film’s score.

The rapper also shared how passion was critical to his trust in the director, “I loved her passion for Keke. She told me exactly what she shared with Keke. So I started feeling exactly what she was saying. And as everyone will see, Keke bodied that joint.”

This is Ver Linden’s directorial debut. “Alice” arrives in theatres March 18.

Previous article27th Critics’ Choice Awards Red Carpet | WATCH
Next articleThe NFL was Designed to NOT Have Black Men as Leaders. Changing That Can’t be a One-man Fight
JillMunroe

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO