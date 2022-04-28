Thursday, April 28, 2022
HomeNews
News

Fertility Experts Claim ‘On Demand’ Contraceptive May Be the Best Birth Control Option

By Ny MaGee
0

woman at drug store
Female decision to buy birth control pill at pharmacy store

*Researchers from Stanford University in California have discovered an on-demand contraceptive for women. 

The contraceptive is a combination of the morning-after pill and an arthritis drug that disrupts “ovulation at peak fertility,” according to the study, as reported by Daily Mail.

Researchers claim the drug cocktail “may be the best” birth control option when taken orally just before sex.

READ MORE: Male Birth Control Pill Found Effective, Trials Expected to Begin This Year [VIDEO]

Here’s more from the New York Post:

For the study, nine women aged 18 to 35 were given a one-time dose of 30 milligrams of ulipristal acetate — a morning-after pill — and 30 milligrams of meloxicam — an arthritis drug — during the luteal surge, or the days leading up to ovulation when it is hardest to disrupt. The research concluded that ovulation was disrupted in six of the women, with eight of them meeting some criteria for incomplete ovulation.

“Many people still have unmet contraceptive needs,” said study author Dr. Erica Cahill, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Stanford University. “This is especially true for people looking for a method that they only have to use when sexually active that is more effective and less intrusive than condoms, diaphragms, withdrawal or spermicide, the only available pericoital [used at the time of sex] or on-demand methods at this moment.”

The findings were published in the April 25 issue of BMJ Sexual & Reproductive Health. The researchers said the results are “promising’ and suggest the drug combination can interrupt ovulation ‘when conception risk is highest.”

However, they noted further studies are needed into the side effects the drug cocktail may trigger. 

“I think we are many, many years away from coming out with something like this for regular usage, and I would be concerned that women would use it regularly every time they have sex,” said Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, a clinical professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at Yale University School of Medicine. Minkin was not involved in the study.

Previous articleSeveral of Will Smith’s Projects Put on Ice Amid Fallout From Oscars Slap
Next articleQueen Latifah Breaks Ground on Housing Development in Newark | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Lavern Cox on 50th Birthday: ‘This Body Has Been Through So Much, Both Inside and Outside’

Social Heat

Kim K’s First Ex (Damon Thomas) Not Thrilled with Her 2018 Ecstasy Wedding Excuse Comments | WATCH

Social Heat

Chopper (MTV’s ‘Making the Band’) Busted for Sex Trafficking

Social Heat

PushaT on Old Beef with Drake and New Shots from Him on Jack Harlow Track | WATCH

Social Heat

Man Who Got Punched by Mike Tyson for ‘Annoying’ Him Has Extensive Criminal Record

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO