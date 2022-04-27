Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Ne-Yo and Wife Crystal Renay Remarry in Las Vegas | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith

*Ne-Yo remarried his wife, Crystal Renay, Sunday night in Las Vegas. 

The couple’s wedding went down on the rooftop of the new Resorts World complex in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. The event comes two years after their brief separation.

According to Page Six, wedding guests included former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes and “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum Tammy Rivera.

TMZ shared footage of Ne-Yo and Crystal dancing to Ne-Yo’s “Miss Independent” and Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud”.

Watch the clip below.

READ MORE: Ne-Yo Says Pandemic Saved His Marriage to Crystal Renay Smith | VIDEO

The couple originally tied the knot in February 2016. Ne-Yo filed for divorce in March 2020, but the couple reconciled during the COVID pandemic.

“The pandemic saved my marriage,” Ne-Yo previously told “Good Morning Britain.” “We were talking full-on divorce. It forced us to sit down and talk about our problems and re-connect with our kids. There’s only so much FaceTime you can do.”

Ne-Yo popped the question the second time on New Year’s Eve 2020.

“I love you,” he said to his wife in a video of the proposal posted on Instagram. “We have decided that this is our forever. With that being said I need you to know that there is no where on the face of the planet that I would rather be. There is no one on the face of the planet that I would rather be with.”

Ne-Yo and Renay share three children together and he also has two kids with ex Monyetta Shaw.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

