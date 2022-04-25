Jill Scott Shuts Down Twitter User Who Compared Her to Lizzo

*Jill Scott shut down a recent conversation on Twitter that compared her to singer Lizzo.

It all started when pro-Black conservative Charrise Lane tweeted a side-by-side photo comparison of Scott and Lizzo. She captioned the pic: “Your size isn’t the reason Men won’t date you. It’s the level of class you have. For instance, let’s compare Jill Scott to Lizzo. Men, which one would you date?”

And with that — it wasn’t long before Jilly from Philly caught word of the comments under Lane’s post and responded as well. Check out the original tweet below.

Scott replied to Lane directly with a gif of Kevin Hart that simply said “Stop That!”.

Lane’s post comes after Lizzo showed her bare arse in a short video promoting her new shapewear line called Yitty.

The singer shared a clip on social media in which she is seen wearing a revealing two-piece in black from her garments collection. Per PEOPLE, the barely-there outfit features “a classic bra top and high-waisted leggings with both hip and derrière cut-outs.”

We previously reported, per @PaperMagazine, that Lizzo’s new shapewear line was named after her childhood nickname. YITTY aims to provide undergarment support to women of all shapes and sizes. Ranging from sizes XS to 6X, Lizzo explained her concept behind launching YITTY.

“Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included. It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size. I was constantly being told through TV and magazines that my body wasn’t good enough. And, in order to be considered ‘acceptable’ I had to inflict some sort of pain upon it to fit into an archetype of beauty,” she said.

Lane said in a tweet, “Yeah sure as a performer, perform as raunchy as you want, whatever, but going out in broad daylight with your cheeks out is another level of coocoo”.

She added, “Size does matter to an extent lol but you gotta know how to wear it too. If you’re plus size, make it look good because there will be someone out there for you.”

After catching heat from Twitter users over her opinion about Lizzo and Scott, Lane responded in a video shared on her YouTube account — watch below.