Tuesday, April 12, 2022
HomeNews
News

Lizzo Bares All in Revealing Shapewear from Her New Yitty Collection [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Lizzo
Lizzo participates in the daily keynote during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festival – Day 3 at the Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

*Lizzo is back at it — showing her bare arse, and this time she’s doing it to promote her new shapewear line called Yitty. 

The singer shared a clip on social media in which she is seen wearing a revealing two-piece in black from her garments collection.

Per PEOPLE, the barely-there outfit features “a classic bra top and high-waisted leggings with both hip and derrière cut-outs.”

Check it out via the Instagram clip below. 

READ MORE: Lizzo Previews ‘Yitty’: Her New Line of ‘Size-inclusive’ Shapewear

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

We previously reported, per @PaperMagazine, that Lizzo’s new shapewear line was named after her childhood nickname. YITTY aims to provide undergarment support to women of all shapes and sizes. Ranging from sizes XS to 6X, Lizzo explained her concept behind launching YITTY.

“Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included. It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size. I was constantly being told through TV and magazines that my body wasn’t good enough. And, in order to be considered ‘acceptable’ I had to inflict some sort of pain upon it to fit into an archetype of beauty,” she said.

Underneath its parent company Fabletics, YITTY is launching on April 12th with three initial collections: Nearly Naked for seamless shapewear, Mesh Me for underwear-turned-outerwear and Major Label for functional, everyday pieces. The shade names of the shapewear are inspired by Lizzo’s music, such as “Moody B**ch Taupe” and “Tempo Lavender.”

“I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no-one wanted to wear. I had an epiphany like, ‘who can actually do something about this?’ I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again,” said the three-time Grammy winner in a statement.

Per People, Yitty is billed as “a revolutionary shapewear brand” that exudes “self-love, radical inner confidence, and effortless, everyday wear,” according to a press release.

Previous articleKentucky Officer Who Ran Over Unarmed Black Man Hit with Lawsuit
Next articleComedian/Actor Gilbert Gottfried Has Died. He was 67.
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO