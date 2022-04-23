Saturday, April 23, 2022
HomeMusicHip Hop
Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar’s New Album: ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ + WATCH Him At Coachella | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl LVI (Getty)
Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl LVI (Getty)

*Kendrick Lamar is finally back after five years, and with a bang! He announced he is dropping a new album named “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.”

Lamar revealed the album’s title and release date on his Oklama website link he tweeted. The 34-year-old rapper also shared the news on his Instagram with a “appreciate your patience” note. The new album is set for release on May 13. Lamar last released a full album in 2017, with his tracklist entitled “Damn.”

Lamar is a native of Compton, California. He is partly well-known for the hit album “To Pimp a Butterfly.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: New Mom Eve Says She’s ‘Tired’ and ‘Happy’ in Adorable Photo with Baby Boy

He first poked fun at his new album on his website in August 2021. At that time, he called it the “final TDE album.”

“May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling,” he penned on the site. “There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown.” Lamar then signed his memo, “Oklama.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar)

The announcement fired up his fans, who went absolutely crazy on social media while registering their joy for his upcoming album.

“I JUST FELL TO MY FEET IN WALMART OMGG,” commented one fan.

“ITS HAPPENING,” said another. “Its Kendrick SZN baby!”

“NO F – -KING WAY NO F – -KING WAY THIS IS NOT REAL,” one yelled.

“Finally The best to ever do it!” yet another exclaimed.

Wait! There more …

Baby Keem kicked off his Coachella weekend by bringing out Kendrick Lamar!! This is Kendrick’s first performance since announcing his upcoming album. Check it out below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Previous articleNetflix Ain’t Playin’ on Password Sharing Anymore – Here’s What That Means
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

PushaT on Old Beef with Drake and New Shots from Him on Jack Harlow Track | WATCH

Social Heat

Man Who Got Punched by Mike Tyson for ‘Annoying’ Him Has Extensive Criminal Record

Social Heat

Damn Shame: Rapper Archie Eversole was Reportedly Shot in Face While Sleeping by Brother!

Social Heat

In Newly Revealed Messages Kris Jenner Called Blac Chyna ‘Stupid’ & ‘Ghetto’ As $300M Trial Begins

Social Heat

‘It’s About to Go Down’ Says Benzino Who Calls 50 Cent ‘First 6ix9ine/Hip-Hop Rat’ | WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO