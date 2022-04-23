Kendrick Lamar’s New Album: ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ + WATCH Him At Coachella | VIDEO

*Kendrick Lamar is finally back after five years, and with a bang! He announced he is dropping a new album named “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.”

Lamar revealed the album’s title and release date on his Oklama website link he tweeted. The 34-year-old rapper also shared the news on his Instagram with a “appreciate your patience” note. The new album is set for release on May 13. Lamar last released a full album in 2017, with his tracklist entitled “Damn.”

Lamar is a native of Compton, California. He is partly well-known for the hit album “To Pimp a Butterfly.”

He first poked fun at his new album on his website in August 2021. At that time, he called it the “final TDE album.”

“May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling,” he penned on the site. “There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown.” Lamar then signed his memo, “Oklama.”

The announcement fired up his fans, who went absolutely crazy on social media while registering their joy for his upcoming album.

“I JUST FELL TO MY FEET IN WALMART OMGG,” commented one fan.

“ITS HAPPENING,” said another. “Its Kendrick SZN baby!”

“NO F – -KING WAY NO F – -KING WAY THIS IS NOT REAL,” one yelled.

“Finally The best to ever do it!” yet another exclaimed.

Wait! There more …

Baby Keem kicked off his Coachella weekend by bringing out Kendrick Lamar!! This is Kendrick’s first performance since announcing his upcoming album. Check it out below.