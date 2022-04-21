Kid Cudi Vows to Never Again Make Music with Nemesis Kanye West

*Kid Cudi wants fans to know he’s done making music with former friend Kanye West.

West and Cudi fell out earlier this year allegedly because of Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson, who is allegedly dating Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Cudi’s remarks come amid the release of Pusha T’s new album “It’s Almost Dry,” produced by Pharrell Williams and West, which includes a song titled “Rock N Roll,” featuring Kid Cudi alongside Ye.

Cudi took to Twitter on Tuesday (April 19) to clarify that he and Ye are still not on good terms and that the song will be the last the two make together.

Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) April 19, 2022

“Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man,” wrote Cudi, born Scott Mescudi. “He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz that’s my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye.”

In February, Ye publicly called out Kid Cudi for his friendship with Davidson. In a since-deleted Instagram post, West said Cudi “will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who.”

Cudi responded via Instagram, saying “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f—in dinosaur hahaha 🤣,” Cudi posted. In a separate message to West on Twitter he said, “We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet,” he publicly told West. “You ain’t no friend. BYE.”

In another since-deleted Instagram post, West wrote of Cudi, “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK,” adding, “THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER.”