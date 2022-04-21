Apple TV+ Announces ‘Hijack’ Thriller Starring Idris Elba

*Apple TV+ has landed “Hijack,” a new seven-part thriller starring Idris Elba, who will also serve as executive producer.

The series marks the first project under Elba’s first-look deal with Apple TV+. According to Deadline, Elba will produce global series and feature films for the streaming service through his Green Door Pictures production company.

The company is behind such titles as Ricky Staub’s Concrete Cowboy, the comedy In The Long Run, and Quibi’s Elba vs Block. Green Door also produced the Netflix comedy series Turn Up Charlie, per complex.

READ MORE: ‘I’m Too Old to Play James Bond’, Says Idris Elba

Per press release, told in real time, “Hijack” is a tense, thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers. Elba will star as ‘Sam Nelson,’ an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.

The series is written by George Kay (“Lupin,” “Criminal”) and will be directed by Jim Field Smith (“Criminal,” “The Wrong Mans”), who will both also serve as executive producers alongside Elba, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Kris Thykier. “Hijack” will be produced by 60Forty Films and Idiotlamp Productions in association with Green Door.

The series will premiere date has not yet been announced.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.