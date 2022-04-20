Jaden Smith Reveals Reason His Mother Turned Down Tupac’s Marriage Proposal [VIDEO]

*Jaden Smith revealed during a 2018 interview with Big Boy that late rapper Tupac Shakur proposed to his mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, but she turned him down.

The old interview was uploaded to YouTube recently and shows Jaden speaking about his musical journey and living up to the success that his famous parents.

“Once I went out into the world and I saw how people feel about my parents [I felt pressure],” Jaden said. “I didn’t understand, and I’m still understanding more and more every day that they’re just a staple in the world and they made people feel a type of way that nobody has ever made anyone feel.”

“So I just didn’t understand just how deep-rooted they are in hip-hop as well,” he added.

When he noticed an image on the studio wall of Pac, Jaden said: “I’m looking at the picture right here of Tupac on the shirt right there and Tupac asked to marry mom, and she was like, ‘Pac, we’re best friends.'”

“They say marry your best friend, but I’m glad they didn’t,” said Big Boy, and Jaden agreed.

“Just seeing how deep-rooted everybody is in my family in hip-hop and in the culture, that puts even more pressure on it,” said Jaden.

Hear more from Jaden about Pac and his mother via the youtube clip above.

Meanwhile, when Jaden’s sister Willow Smith was a young girl she wrote a letter to the deceased rapper begging him to come back so her “mommy can be happy.”

MTO News unearthed the letter Willow wrote when she was just 11 years old, which went viral last month after her father, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

Social media influencer Kevin Samuels read the letter on his podcast.

“You could become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, squeaky clean image, women love you around the world — and this is what’s going on in your house? Your wife is in love with a dead man,” Samuels said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

He then read Willow’s letter: “I know you are alive someplace. I think that my mommy really misses you. Can you please come back? Can you come back so me and my mommy can be happy? I wish you were here. I really do.”

“Why is Will Smith’s daughter writing a letter to Tupac?” Samuels asked. “What is being said in that house to get this little girl – not writing Santa Claus, not writing the Easter Bunny, writing Tupac?”

Watch the clip below.