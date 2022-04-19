Doja Cat Announces Return of Mexican Pizza at Taco Bell: ‘We Finally Did It’

*Taco Bell has announced the return of its Mexican Pizza, thanks to rapper Doja Cat.

The Mexican Pizza was discounted in 2020 and prompted pleas for the menu item’s return via a Change.Org petition that received 200K+ signers.

“Like many Indian-Americans who grew up vegetarian, we had limited access to the ‘fun’ fast food, so Taco Bell became a bridge to belonging in American culture for many kids like me who grew up in immigrant households,” said the organizer of the Change.org petition, superfan Krish Jagirdar. “That’s what made it especially devastating when the Mexican Pizza was pulled from menus in 2020, but fast forward two years later and I found myself on a conference call with the Taco Bell team as they shared news of the return of the Mexican Pizza, showing that listening to their fans is clearly embedded in their DNA. It’s one of the many reasons Taco Bell is more than just another fast-food restaurant.”

Doja Cat, the voice of the Taco Bell people, helped break the news at Coachella over the weekend that the Mexican Pizza is coming back home to Taco Bell menus on May 19.

“I brought back the Mexican pizza by the way,” Doja said during an instrumental break at Coachella. Watch the moment via the clip below.

You may have also seen Doja’s obsession with Mexican Pizza when she created a jingle that went viral on TikTok.

The Mexican Pizza was added to the menu in 1985 under another name. Taco Bell CEO Mark King said he’s “glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs.”

