Doja Cat Announces Return of Mexican Pizza at Taco Bell: ‘We Finally Did It’

By Ny MaGee
Doja Cat & Mexican Pizza
Doja Cat

*Taco Bell has announced the return of its Mexican Pizza, thanks to rapper Doja Cat

The Mexican Pizza was discounted in 2020 and prompted pleas for the menu item’s return via a Change.Org petition that received 200K+ signers.

“Like many Indian-Americans who grew up vegetarian, we had limited access to the ‘fun’ fast food, so Taco Bell became a bridge to belonging in American culture for many kids like me who grew up in immigrant households,” said the organizer of the Change.org petition, superfan Krish Jagirdar. “That’s what made it especially devastating when the Mexican Pizza was pulled from menus in 2020, but fast forward two years later and I found myself on a conference call with the Taco Bell team as they shared news of the return of the Mexican Pizza, showing that listening to their fans is clearly embedded in their DNA. It’s one of the many reasons Taco Bell is more than just another fast-food restaurant.”

Doja Cat
Doja Cat performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 17, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Doja Cat, the voice of the Taco Bell people, helped break the news at Coachella over the weekend that the Mexican Pizza is coming back home to Taco Bell menus on May 19. 

“I brought back the Mexican pizza by the way,” Doja said during an instrumental break at Coachella. Watch the moment via the clip below. 

@dojacat We finally did it, the Mexican Pizza is coming back on 5/19 @tacoBell #TacoBellPartner ♬ original sound – Doja Cat

You may have also seen Doja’s obsession with Mexican Pizza when she created a jingle that went viral on TikTok.

The Mexican Pizza was added to the menu in 1985 under another name.  Taco Bell CEO Mark King said he’s “glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs.”

Per press release:

  • Taco Bell is rewarding select petition participations and additional fans who tweet #IBroughtBackTheMexicanPizza with exclusive merch that…well, says exactly that.

  • Ready for a saucy reveal? Taco Bell Rewards Members who received a mystery reward back during the Big Game will score a free Mexican Pizza on May 19, and loyalty members will get first dibs with early access beginning May 17!

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

