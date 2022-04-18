Monday, April 18, 2022
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Denied Service At Restaurant Over Leggings

By Ny MaGee
former mayor of ATL
Keisha Lance Bottoms (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

*Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms took to Twitter last week to call out the Capital Grille after turning her away for wearing leggings.

“I was just turned away at @CapitalGrille at Perimeter Mall because I have on leggings,” she tweeted Friday.

Several of her followers noted that the restaurant has a dress code, but Bottoms said it was “odd” that the eatery would not allow mall attire since it’s located inside a mall. 

Many Twitter users were also quick to agree with comedian and Washington Times columnist Tim Young who tweeted, “The irony of someone who wanted to force people to show vaccine status to enter a restaurant being upset at a restaurant for setting a standard with a dress code.”

READ MORE: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Shares Anti-violence Council Recommendations [VIDEO]

Several defenders shared photos pulled from Instagram showing white folks wearing “gym” attire and still allowed to dine at Capital Grille. Several users claim the restaurant is scrubbing its social media pages of any images that seem to contradict its own dress code policy. 

“Asked if I could sit in the bar area and was told, ‘No.’. Rules are the rules, just wonder if the woman who came in immediately after me, who I did not see come back out, was also denied service,” Bottoms wrote.

As reported by NBC News, the restaurant says on its website that “for the comfort of all guests and to better deliver on our promise of a refined atmosphere, proper dress is required.” Gym attire, tank tops, sweatpants, hats and items “with offensive language” are not allowed, per the report. 

“BLACK Democrat Mayor of Atlanta (my Friend) Keisha Lance Bottoms was refused service at @CapitalGrille. But WHITE Folk in Gym clothes and T-shirts are totally fine at Capital grille,” actor Daniel Newman tweeted.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

