Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Denied Service At Restaurant Over Leggings

*Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms took to Twitter last week to call out the Capital Grille after turning her away for wearing leggings.

“I was just turned away at @CapitalGrille at Perimeter Mall because I have on leggings,” she tweeted Friday.

Several of her followers noted that the restaurant has a dress code, but Bottoms said it was “odd” that the eatery would not allow mall attire since it’s located inside a mall.

Many Twitter users were also quick to agree with comedian and Washington Times columnist Tim Young who tweeted, “The irony of someone who wanted to force people to show vaccine status to enter a restaurant being upset at a restaurant for setting a standard with a dress code.”

Several defenders shared photos pulled from Instagram showing white folks wearing “gym” attire and still allowed to dine at Capital Grille. Several users claim the restaurant is scrubbing its social media pages of any images that seem to contradict its own dress code policy.

“Asked if I could sit in the bar area and was told, ‘No.’. Rules are the rules, just wonder if the woman who came in immediately after me, who I did not see come back out, was also denied service,” Bottoms wrote.

As reported by NBC News, the restaurant says on its website that “for the comfort of all guests and to better deliver on our promise of a refined atmosphere, proper dress is required.” Gym attire, tank tops, sweatpants, hats and items “with offensive language” are not allowed, per the report.

“BLACK Democrat Mayor of Atlanta (my Friend) Keisha Lance Bottoms was refused service at @CapitalGrille. But WHITE Folk in Gym clothes and T-shirts are totally fine at Capital grille,” actor Daniel Newman tweeted.