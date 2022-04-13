Teen Son of Solange Allegedly Entangled with OnlyFans Star

*The teenage son of Solange is trending due to his alleged entanglement with an OnlyFans personality named Adore.

Adore reportedly posted intimate text messages online between herself and Solange’s 17-year-old son Daniel Julez Smith.

Here’s more from MadameNoire:

In the thread, they talk about being intimate and joke about having a baby together but things got serious when Adore said if Smith impregnated her, taking a Plan B wouldn’t be an option. In a later conversation, they were discussing a recent meet up where she asked him why he ejaculated inside of her. Adore then doubled down on her decision to not take a Plan B and Smith got heated.

Smith then told her “that makes you so much less attractive.”

Check out screenshots of their alleged conversation below.

Smith also allegedly wrote, “If you have a kid, I need to mentally get ready for that. So that’s what I’m doing.”

As the text exchange went viral, Smith spoke out and said the story is fake news.

“Now usually I wouldn’t speak on this typa stuff but this time I’m not gonna let y’all drag my family for something that is fabricated. This text was from today, she wants y’all to know its fake..,” he shared on his Instagram story.

Adore then called out Smith for trying to make her look like a liar.

“Now you tryna make it seem like I’m a liar, weird-a** boy TF,” she posted on her Instagram story. “Don’t try to make it seem like I’m lying oddball, [you know] what I meant tryna make me look like a liar no sir.”

It’s not clear if Adore is actually pregnant.