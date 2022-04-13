Wednesday, April 13, 2022
HomeNews
News

Teen Son of Solange Allegedly Entangled with OnlyFans Star

By Ny MaGee
0

Solange Knowles
Honoree Solange Knowles attends The Lena Horne Prize for Artists Creating Social Impact inaugural celebration at The Town Hall on February 28, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

*The teenage son of Solange is trending due to his alleged entanglement with an OnlyFans personality named Adore.

Adore reportedly posted intimate text messages online between herself and Solange’s 17-year-old son Daniel Julez Smith.

Here’s more from MadameNoire:

In the thread, they talk about being intimate and joke about having a baby together but things got serious when Adore said if Smith impregnated her, taking a Plan B wouldn’t be an option. In a later conversation, they were discussing a recent meet up where she asked him why he ejaculated inside of her. Adore then doubled down on her decision to not take a Plan B and Smith got heated. 

Smith then told her “that makes you so much less attractive.”

Check out screenshots of their alleged conversation below.

READ MORE: Rihanna Makes Forbes Billionaire List for First Time, Kanye Reacts to His Ranking

Smith also allegedly wrote,  “If you have a kid, I need to mentally get ready for that. So that’s what I’m doing.”

As the text exchange went viral, Smith spoke out and said the story is fake news.  

“Now usually I wouldn’t speak on this typa stuff but this time I’m not gonna let y’all drag my family for something that is fabricated. This text was from today, she wants y’all to know its fake..,” he shared on his Instagram story.

Adore then called out Smith for trying to make her look like a liar.

“Now you tryna make it seem like I’m a liar, weird-a** boy TF,” she posted on her Instagram story. “Don’t try to make it seem like I’m lying oddball, [you know] what I meant tryna make me look like a liar no sir.”

It’s not clear if Adore is actually pregnant. 

Previous articleOratorical Contest Winners Speak about Black Health & Wellness | PHOTOS
Next articleDJ Jazzy Jeff Defends Will Smith’s Controversial Oscar Slap [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO