Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Oratorical Contest Winners Speak about Black Health & Wellness | PHOTOS

By LaRita Shelby
Oratorical Contest winners 2022 Kholin Young 3rd Place, Mia Moore 2nd Place, Olivia Carter 1st Place and Hunter Young-Honorable Mention. Presented by OASC & Sigma Sigma Chapter of SGRho, Sorority Inc.

*Our Authors Study Club (OASC) and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Sigma Sigma Alumnae Chapter Los Angeles appreciates the community for supporting the 2022 annual Oratorical Contest. This year’s theme was Black Health and Wellness. After many weeks of preparation and spirited competition, Olivia Carter, a 10th-grade student from University High School Charter was awarded first place. Miss Carter made a riveting impact with her poignant perspective on how mental health issues affect African American teens. Mia Moore, a 10th grader from Flintridge Preparatory School, won second place; and coming in third was Kholin Young, a 9th-grade student from Branded Genius Academy. In addition, an honorable mention was granted to Hunter Young, a 10th grader who represented Loyola High School.

Chairlady Terri Lyons, Honorable Mention Hunter Young, 1st Place Olivia Carter, OASC member Toni Humber, Contestant Coordinator LaRita Shelby, 3rd Place Kholin Young, 2nd Place Mia Moore, Sigma Sigma President Vanessa Rickmon. Front: OASC Pres Lura Ball.

This year’s contest was a hybrid event where students competed in person, with an audience of parents, judges and committee members. Meanwhile, family and friends viewed the competition via Zoom. In addition, noted psychologist Dr. Loren M. Hill was a surprise guest who echoed the importance of mental health in the overall spectrum of Black Health & Wellness.

Dr. Helena Johnson, NCNW Southern California Area President greets OASC and SGRho Sigma Sigma members during 2022 Oratorical Contest.

Special thanks to the View Park Section of the NCNW (National Council of Negro Women) for hosting the event at their historic council house at 3720 W. 54th Street in Los Angeles. NCNW Southern California Area President Dr. Helena Johnson gave a gracious welcome. Newly elected President Dr. Lura Daniels-Ball and Historian Ernestine “Jan” Gordon of OASC  extended enthusiastic sentiments for the legacy of the contest. Ms. Gordon noted in her remarks the mutual relationship of the founding of the competition, which was started 67 years ago by the late Vassie D. Wright (member of Sigma Gamma Rho & founder of OASC). Sigma Sigma Alumnae Chapter President (Basileus) Vanessa Rickmon also attended to extend her congratulations.   The Oratorical Contest Chairwoman is Terri Lyons, and the Contestant Coordinator is LaRita Shelby.

Our Authors Study Club, Inc. is the local branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), founded in 1926 by Carter G. Woodson. For more on OASC or ASALH, visit www.oascla.org or  www.ASALH.org. For information, go to www.OratoricalContest.com or email [email protected].

LaRita Shelbyhttp://www.RitaShelby.com
LaRita "Jazzy Rita" Shelby is a broadcast media & marketing professional. She serves as VP of Business Development & Special Projects at EURweb.com. Additionally she is an actress, singer/songwriter who has appeared on TV and in film. LaRita has an undergrad degree from LMU in Los Angeles and an M.A. in Media & Communications Psychology from Touro University Worldwide.

