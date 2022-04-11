T.I. Reacts to Being Booed During Comedy Show at Barclays Center

*Rapper T.I. has been shaking up the comedy scene with his own stand-up shows that are reportedly leaving audiences less than impressed.

The hip-hop star was booed during a comedy set at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Saturday at the April Fools Comedy Jam. Per Complex, his routine “was not welcomed entirely warmly,” the outlet writes.

Videos from the event show fans booing T.I., and now he is speaking out about the event.

“Embracing every part of the process,” Tip wrote on Instagram. “Enjoying every step of the journey. We don’t fold we FIGHT‼️ Fall or fly til the bitter end. New York I Love You & Thank You for one of my favorite moments in my comedic career. Adversity is just what I DO🤷🏽‍♂️…. shit get easy and i get bored so…this aughta keep my mind at work & motivated.”

T.I. said the crowd wasn’t hating on his act, but rather daring him to “be more funny.”

READ MORE: T.I. Calls Female Comedian ‘B*tch,’ but Wife Tiny Says it’s No Insult | VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31)

“I feel like that’s what they challenged me to do and I did it, I loved it,” he said in an Instagram Live reposted by the Shade Room.

T.I concluded his post by thanking Rip Michaels for allowing him to participate in the comedy tour that also features comedians Nick Cannon, HaHa Davis, Eddie Griffin, B. Simone, Tony Roberts, Bruce Bruce, Michael Blackson, Joe Torry, and Jacob Williams. Lil’ Kim, Moneybagg Yo, and DJ Envy are serving up come music during the tour.

“I am proud to be the first person to hire Tip as a paid comedian,” Michaels said in a statement. “I gave him the opportunity to test his skills in a sold-out stadium at my April Fools Comedy Jam at Barclays Center, knowing how tough the Brooklyn audience would be. I commend him for the way that he handled himself. Everyone gets booed. Welcome to the club, Tip! It was going to happen eventually.”