GOP Official Refuses to Resign After Calling for ‘Lynching’ of ‘Vile’ Democrats

*A Republican official in Virginia refuses to resign after his racist social media posts surfaced.

The Republican Party of Hampton, Virginia is calling on Hampton Electoral Board Chair David Dietrich to resign after his Facebook post surfaced in which he used the N-word and suggested “lynching” several “vile and racist” Democratic leaders in Washington, D.C., including secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, MSN reports.

Dietrich condemned Austin for wanting to weed out white nationalists in the military, calling his efforts a ploy “to remove conservative, freedom-loving Americans from the roles.”

He described Austin and other Democratic leaders as “stinking” N-words.

“If it is a civil war they want, they will get it in spades,” he wrote. “Perhaps the best way to pull us back from the brink is a good public lynching.”

The Hampton GOP has called on Dietrich to step down, saying he used “abhorrent and unacceptable racist language that has no place in our Party or our Commonwealth.”

Dietrich reportedly refuses to resign.

“In light of Mr. Dietrich’s refusal to resign, the Hampton City Republican Party has asked the chief judge of the Hampton Circuit Court, the appointing authority for all electoral board members, to remove Mr. Dietrich from his position,” the local Republican Party said.

“The Hampton City Republican Party unequivocally condemns all forms of racism and bigotry, and specifically condemns the language employed by Mr. Dietrich.”