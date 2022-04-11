Monday, April 11, 2022
HomeNews
News

GOP Official Refuses to Resign After Calling for ‘Lynching’ of ‘Vile’ Democrats

By Ny MaGee
0

Lloyd
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (C) attends a meeting with Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh at the Pentagon April 11, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia. Defense Minister Singh is in Washington to attend the U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

*A Republican official in Virginia refuses to resign after his racist social media posts surfaced. 

The Republican Party of Hampton, Virginia is calling on Hampton Electoral Board Chair David Dietrich to resign after his Facebook post surfaced in which he used the N-word and suggested “lynching” several “vile and racist” Democratic leaders in Washington, D.C., including secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, MSN reports. 

Dietrich condemned Austin for wanting to weed out white nationalists in the military, calling his efforts a ploy “to remove conservative, freedom-loving Americans from the roles.” 

He described Austin and other Democratic leaders as “stinking” N-words.

OTHER NEWS: Gil Brandt Has Apologized for Crazy Comments About Dwayne Haskins’ Death

David Dietrich racist message

“If it is a civil war they want, they will get it in spades,” he wrote. “Perhaps the best way to pull us back from the brink is a good public lynching.”

The Hampton GOP has called on Dietrich to step down, saying he used “abhorrent and unacceptable racist language that has no place in our Party or our Commonwealth.” 

Dietrich reportedly refuses to resign. 

“In light of Mr. Dietrich’s refusal to resign, the Hampton City Republican Party has asked the chief judge of the Hampton Circuit Court, the appointing authority for all electoral board members, to remove Mr. Dietrich from his position,” the local Republican Party said.

“The Hampton City Republican Party unequivocally condemns all forms of racism and bigotry, and specifically condemns the language employed by Mr. Dietrich.”

Previous articleEx-Cop Says Suge Knight Saved Bobby Brown from Murderous Drug Dealer [VIDEO]
Next articleComedian Lauren Knight Says Beef Squashed with T.I. After Joke About Sexual Assault [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO