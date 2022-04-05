Black Male Law Professor Urges Black Women to Marry White Men | VIDEO

*A Black male Law professor and author penned an editorial for the NY Post titled “Why more black women should consider marrying white men.”

The writer of the piece, Ralph Richard Banks, believes “Black women should not be held hostage to the struggles of black men.”

“Rather than partner with men of other races, many heterosexual black women either don’t marry or marry black men with whom they are not especially well matched,” Banks writes.

According to Banks, Black women should “marry out” not “marry down.”

In the article, Banks, co-founder & faculty director of the Stanford Center for Racial Justice, cites his book “Is Marriage for White People?” and writes: “I explained in the book why black women should not be pressured to sacrifice their own chances for happiness out of some misplaced loyalty to black men. Nor should black women feel beholden to black men under the guise of advancing the race. If the price of racial solidarity is a bad intimate relationship, then the cost is too high. Black women should not be held hostage to the struggles of black men.”

Banks upholds Indian Vice President Kamala Harris, whose husband is white, and he compares her to Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is married to Dr. Patrick Jackson, a white man.

“There has been little discussion in the media or culture about the white partners of prominent black women like Harris or Brown-Jackson and I hope this reflects the increasing social acceptance of such unions. If so, then black women will be able to enjoy the relationship freedom they deserve,” Banks writes.

A SandraRose.com reader commented on Banks’ article by nothing “The white race is in decline and it only benefits them for black women to date out.”

Another reader of the site commented, “Im trying to figure out who are these black women that cant get a man, everyone i know got atleast two or three.”

One person condemned Banks for suggesting that the women he mentions in his article “are successful, in part, because they are married to white men.”

“Complete BS editorial.. First and foremost these women mentioned were successful before the White ‘Savior ” come into the picture..what a completely Racist assumption,” the critic continued. “Successful Black men have been Marrying and Breeding with Sub-par and less successful White Women since Fredrick Douglass. As a matter of fact, everyday ghetto black male HoodRat gets himself a white woman, and thinks he’s moving on up in the socialite structure.”

It’s worth noting that Black looney liberals are on code to push two agendas: interracial dating and queerness.

“It is an agenda that people will miss! Almost every commercial promotes interracial couples, not just being inclusive to mixed-race families! Genetics can’t change, but I agree that the goal is for mixed kids to grow up and marry White to increase their numbers over time spans! Meanwhile, Black Women are having less children, as data shows! Latinx numbers are predicted to continue to grow and lead in population,” one person commented.

Those who agree with Banks’ stance noted that “MOST Black men are not checking/looking for Black women so move on.”

“I think all Black people including black ran blogs should make a conscious United decision not to comment or give energy to troll Sambo articles like this moving forward, just don’t comment, don’t [repost], don’t do anything,” wrote one person.

You can read Banks’ full write-up here.