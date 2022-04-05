En Vogue Singer Cindy Herron and MLB Star Husband to Divorce After 29 Years

*En Vogue singer Cindy Herron and her MLB star husband, Glenn Braggs, are calling it quits after being married for almost three decades.

Here’s more from The Blast:

According to new legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Cindy Herron-Braggs filed for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County Courts citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The former couple shares four children together Donovan, Jordan, Natalia, and Solomon. It should be noted, that three of the kids are now adults, so it won’t factor in the divorce. The couple has been married for so long, that it is unclear if they signed anything like a prenuptial agreement going into the relationship. But, since they were together for so long, most likely they will split everything financially down the middle.

Herron spoke to PEOPLE in 2018 about En Vogue’s legacy, sisterhood, struggles and stardom.

“I was pretty surprised when I found out that I was accepted to be a member. Max and Dawn and Terry became roommates. Max was braiding hair; Terry was working at a bank. It was cool being at the house, walking around barefoot, pulling braid hair from out of your toes,” said Herron. “And there was always music blasting.”

Per the report, when drama plagued the group, the bond between Herron-Braggs and her bandmate Terry Ellis tightened.

“I would say that we got closer when Max and Dawn left,” said Ellis. “Where there was four, now there was two, and having to make the decision to carry on the brand, we basically became husband and wife. A lot of decisions had to be made.”

She added, “I’m the mom of the group. And Terry’s in bed by 8. It can be a short-lived business, but we’re very fortunate. And fortunate to have shared so much life together. … We’re having a great time.”