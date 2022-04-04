Monday, April 4, 2022
A Brutal Bill Maher’s Scathing Advice to Jada: ‘Put on A f**king Wig’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Bill Maher - Jada Pinkett Smith
*Bill Maher weighed in on the Oscars slap and defended Chris Rock’s hair joke that allegedly triggered Will Smith’s angry outburst during the live awards ceremony.

Maher told his audience that if that’s the worst thing Jada Pinkett-Smith is struggling with, she’s a lucky woman.

The host of his long-running “Real Time” show said Friday night, “If you are so lucky in life as to have that be your medical problem, just say, ‘thank God.’” The opinionated comedian also dropped some data explaining that 80% of men and 50% of women lose hair as part of the aging process.

Bill Maher - Jada Pinkett Smith / Getty
Maher explained that when he first learned that Jada had Alopecia, he did consider how that joke could’ve been offensive. Still, after educating himself on the autoimmune disease, he decided it was no big deal.

Maher defended Rock, saying the joke was actually a compliment, referencing the movie “G.I. Jane” and its star Demi Moore, who was heralded when she shaved her head bald in the film.

“And you know, just put on a f***ing wig like everybody else at the Oscars if it bothers you so much.”

