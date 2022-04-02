Erica Mena’s Thrilled She’s Officially Divorced – WATCH Her Celebrate!

*Erica Mena is finally officially single, and she is celebrating it. She let the news out during a club appearance in Tampa, Florida.

“I said I’m officially divorced,” she screamed on the mic. “We celebrating life, we celebrating freedom and we celebrating that we bad b******.”

This has happened less than a year after the “Love & Hip Hop” star filed for divorce from Safaree Samuels. The ex-couple tied the knot in October 2019 and filed for divorce almost a year ago in May 2021. Their road to divorce has not been easy. It looked like they might reconcile at some point, like during Erica’s birthday party in November 2021 when she gave him a lap dance. Safaree, on his part, gifted her with a diamond-encrusted Patek Philippe watch.

Another time, they appeared together on “Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” where Samuels gave forth an emotional apology to Erica. He said he doesn’t know “what’s wrong with him,” adding that he is sorry for anything he has done to hurt her.

The Bronx native has two children with her now ex-husband: Safire and Brian Legend. While pregnant with their son, she accused Samuels of not being there for her.

A follower had commented that she hoped Erica has more kids, to which she replied that she is absolutely never getting pregnant again.

“Lol It’s not easy doing it alone girl.” She added in the reply. The post has since been deleted.

After giving birth to their son, she posted about she was left alone in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“So far five out of the ten days I felt lost. I’m feeling guilty, confused and scared,” she posted. “I’ve been getting phone calls and receiving messages. I’m asked a million times how I’m doing and if I’m ok. But how can you be doing? Can you really be ok right now? BUT I Remind myself , they love me and they are reaching out BECAUSE they love me. They might not understand, but they want to. This journey I’m on, feels long. It has been tough.”