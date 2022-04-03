When Frontin’ Fails: Todrick Hall Can’t Pay Rent – Sued For $60K | VIDEO

*If you remember, Todrick Hall, choreographer and former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant, once announced he bought a home, meaning he would not be paying rent to anyone anymore. But this might have been, well, just for the cameras. It turns out he rented a Sherman Oaks (CA) home.

The truth wouldn’t have come out if not for the fact that he can’t pay the rent on time, for he has been sued by Avi Lavian for $60k after falling 60 days behind schedule.

The lawsuit details indicate that the accused should be paying a rent of $30k each month for the Sherman Oaks home but is now 60 days behind, reports TMZ.

When he first got the keys to the house, Todrick, 36, went overboard talking about finally buying the lush home. He also gave an elaborate tour of the house on YouTube, showing the fabulous amenities, including a movie theatre, outdoor pool, bedframe decked in Louis Vuitton, and a huge walk-in closet.

“I have been wanting to buy a home for a very very long time, and this is a dream come true,” he said at the time.

Todrick first came to the limelight when he appeared on the 9th season of “America Idol.” And of course, many also remember him on the reality show “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Since then, he has landed other roles: he has appeared on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” as a choreographer and judge. He has also worked alongside big celebrities like Taylor Swift and Beyonce. But as for now, his dream to be a homeowner like these stars has turned out to be far from the reality for this reality show star.

He is yet to comment on the rent saga.