Saturday, March 26, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Award Shows

Wanna Stream Oscar-nominated Flicks? – Here’s Where You Can do it | VIDEOs

By Fisher Jack
0

Denzel Washington (Apple TV+)
Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” / Apple TV+

*(CNN) — While some Oscar-nominated movies are still playing in theaters, odds are if you want to catch up on the nominees, you’ll be going to Streaming Land.

Streaming services backed a number of movies that secured key nominations on Feb. 8, in advance of the 94th annual Oscars, which will be televised March 27 on ABC. This means many of them are available to watch now, including “The Power of the Dog,” which led among nominated films with 12 nods, and “Coda.”

Several best picture nominees are not available for streaming yet, but “Belfast” and “Licorice Pizza” can be viewed via digital rental. The same goes for “Dune” and “King Richard,” which were featured on HBO Max but have since left the platform. “West Side Story” will soon land on Disney+, as noted below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Angela Bassett Says ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is Going to Top the Original | WATCH

For those eager to catch up on the major contenders, here’s where you can currently find them:

Netflix

Best picture: “Don’t Look Up,” “The Power of the Dog.”

Best actor and actress: Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”) and Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”).

Best animated movie: “The Mitchells vs. the Machines.”

Best international movie: “The Hand of God.”

Amazon

Best actor and actress: Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”).

Hulu

Best picture: “Nightmare Alley.”

Best actress: Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”).

Best animated movie: “Flee.”

Best documentary: “Summer of Soul” and “Flee.”

Disney+

Best picture: “West Side Story”

Best animated movie: “Encanto,” “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Luca.”

HBO Max

Best picture: “Nightmare Alley,” “Drive My Car.”

Best actress: Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”).

Apple TV+

Best picture: “Coda.”

Best actor: Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”).

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleIn New Book: Kamala Harris Felt Disrespected by White House Aides
Next articleAn Emotional Tracy Morgan Recalls First Comedy Show After 2014 Car Accident | LISTEN
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO