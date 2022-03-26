Saturday, March 26, 2022
Angela Bassett Says ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is Going to Top the Original | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*”Black Panther,” a Marvel Studio production, is set to make a big comeback. On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” celebrated actress Angela Bassett has given hints of the “Black Panther” sequel. The Hollywood veteran speaks passionately about the film and the cast.

Although Basset didn’t want to reveal the nitty-gritty of the film, she confirmed the film date.

“November. Look for it in November. It will be amazing,” Bassett said. “It is going to be amazing. It is going to top one.”

She said that “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” would exceed the original “Black Panther” hype. She said, “It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to top the first one. Can I say that?”

angela bassett - chadwick boseman - black pantherThe original “Black Panther” film was epic. When it hit the theatres, the hype for Wakanda nation was real. The film was received well in Black communities and worldwide—a positive representation of Blacks.

Angela, the Queen Mother of Wakanda, has contributed significantly to the film’s production. The actress described the film director Ryan Coogler as a writer and a perfect leader during the show.

As we all know, the man who played T’Challa, the Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman lost the battle to colon cancer in August 2020 at age 43. “How hard has it been for the cast to go into production without Boseman?” asked Ellen.

Angela Bassett - Black PantherRamonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda, said: “He was such an example, such a leader, an amazing talent, we all know that. Big heart, great intellect, and we hope to raise his standard.”

The production of Black Panther 2 has suffered several setbacks. Letitia Wright, who stars as Shuri, the sister of Black Panther T’Challa, was injured on set. She resumed shooting after five months. Several other film stars like Lupita Nyong’o tested positive for Covid-19. The production was halted on several occasions. The Black Panther Sequel will hit theatres on November 11, 2022.

