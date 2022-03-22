Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Hissy Fit! Lindsey Graham STORMS OUT of Ketanji Brown Jackson Hearing | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Lindsey Graham (Ketanji Brown Jackson-inset)
*It wouldn’t be a Senate hearing without some self-righteous histrionics and political theater from Lindsey Graham. And that is exactly what happened on the second day of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson‘s confirmation hearing Tuesday after South Carolina Senator argued with Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin over the release of Guantanamo Bay detainees following his line of questioning of the Supreme Court nominee. (Scroll down to watch.)

Durbin, who was trying to defend President Joe Biden’s nominee against Graham following his 30 minutes of questioning, spoke to the recidivism rate of those released.

‘If you’re going to talk about what I said, I’m going to respond to what you said,’ Graham shot back, turning his microphone on. ‘If we close Gitmo and move them to Colorado, do you support indefinite detention under the law of war for these detainees?’

“I would just say, I’m giving the facts,” Durbin responded.

“The answer’s no,” was the South Carolina Republican’s comeback.

Lindsey Graham - Ketanji Brown Jackson (screenshots)
Durbin said the 31 percent Graham referenced of Guantanamo Bay detainees who were released and then were re-offenders dates back to 2005.

“What does it matter when it goes back to? We had them, and they got loose and they started killing people. If you’re one of the people killed in 2005, does it matter to you when we released them?

“I’m suggesting the system has failed miserably and advocates to change the system, like she was advocating, would destroy our ability to protect this country. We;re at war, we’re not fighting a crime. This is not some passage of time event.

“As long as they’re dangerous, I hope they all die in jail if they’re going to go back and kill Americans,’ Graham said, starting to raise his voice.

“It won’t bother me one bit if 39 of them die in prison,’ he continued. ‘That’s a better outcome than letting them go.”

“And if it costs $500 million to keep them in jail, keep them in jail. Because they’re going to go back to the fight. Look at the fricken Afghan government that’s made up of former detainees at Gitmo. This whole thing by the left about this war ain’t working.”

It was at that point that Graham turned off his microphone, grabbed his water bottle and stormed out of the room.

Watch below as political satirist/commentator Tony Dortie hilariously takes viewers through Graham’s hissy fit.

