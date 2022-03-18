Petition Launched to Drop Kanye West as Coachella Headliner

*Kanye West is set to headline the 2022 Coachella music festival but a petition has been launched calling for organizers to drop him from the lineup.

The new Change.org petition says organizers “should be ashamed of themselves” for giving West “a platform” amid his latest rants toward his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her alleged new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

“We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now,” reads the petition, which has amassed more than 5000 signatures by Friday morning.

“No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this.”

The petition was created in response to Ye repeatedly calling out Kim’s triggering antics – such as using Davidson and the four children she shares with Kanye to emotionally manipulate, antagonize, and “gaslight” the rapper.

The “Kardashians” star taped an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” recently and said she has decided to take “the high road” in their ongoing divorce. Kim and Kanye are legally single but still finalizing child custody and property issues in their ongoing divorce.

“I’ll always be protective,” Kardashian said in a sneak peek of her April 13 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Page Six reports. “I always want my kids to just see the best of the best. So I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and just try to do whatever’s best for the kids.

“I always saw such a good example in my mom and my dad in their relationship, so I’m always just hopeful. And no matter what goes on, [West is] the father of my kids.”

Coachella is scheduled to take place April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24 in Indio, Calif.