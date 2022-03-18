Friday, March 18, 2022
Petition Launched to Drop Kanye West as Coachella Headliner

By Ny MaGee
Kanye West
Kanye West at his Chicago show for the ‘Donda’ album preview/promotion tour / Getty

*Kanye West is set to headline the 2022 Coachella music festival but a petition has been launched calling for organizers to drop him from the lineup.

The new Change.org petition says organizers “should be ashamed of themselves” for giving West “a platform” amid his latest rants toward his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her alleged new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

“We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now,” reads the petition, which has amassed more than 5000 signatures by Friday morning. 

“No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this.”

Kim Kardashian - Kanye West
The petition was created in response to Ye repeatedly calling out Kim’s triggering antics – such as using Davidson and the four children she shares with Kanye to emotionally manipulate, antagonize, and “gaslight” the rapper. 

The “Kardashians” star taped an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” recently and said she has decided to take “the high road” in their ongoing divorce. Kim and Kanye are legally single but  still finalizing child custody and property issues in their ongoing divorce.

“I’ll always be protective,” Kardashian said in a sneak peek of her April 13 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Page Six reports. “I always want my kids to just see the best of the best. So I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and just try to do whatever’s best for the kids.

“I always saw such a good example in my mom and my dad in their relationship, so I’m always just hopeful. And no matter what goes on, [West is] the father of my kids.”

Coachella is scheduled to take place April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24 in Indio, Calif.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

