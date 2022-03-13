Kanye West Goes At Kim K for ‘Antagonizing’ Him by Letting North do TikTok Videos | WATCH

*Kanye YE West is not happy with Kim Kardashian again. Now he’s pleading with his ex to stop “antagonizing” because she’s allowing their 8-year-old daughter, North, to post videos on TikTok.

YE is again taking issue with North’s presence on the video-sharing app. He has a problem with the “Emo Girl” TikTok Kim K and North filmed with Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope Disick.

“I told y’all before about this tik tok stuff,” West captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, referencing the video of the trio lip-syncing to the Machine Gun Kelly song.

“Now my 8 year old on here singing she fell in love with an emo girl Leftist don’t want fathers to have no say in our childrens [sic] lives,” he continued.

West, 44, also shared a video telling fans he raised the issue with Kim as well.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: RnB Singer Tevin Campbell Praised for Finally Coming Out as Gay

“Hey everybody, I just got off the phone with Kim. I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing. I said never again,” he began.

“I am her father and I know y’all don’t respect fathers and the idea of family [but] I said I’m not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney. I have a say so.”

West — who also claimed he didn’t get a say in choosing his children’s school — added, “There’s no such thing as 50/50 custody in society today. It always leans towards the mom.”

The rapper later alleged in a third video that Kim kept North from attending the “Donda 2” release event in Miami last month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

“I got a flight for all my kids to come from Calabasas. When the plane took off, I got a text from Kim that said, ‘North won’t be on the plane.’

“You see this is the kind of stuff like the Chicago birthday party,” he continued, referencing his 4-year-old daughter’s recent birthday bash that he claimed he wasn’t invited to.

The posts come less than two weeks after the reality star was declared legally single and removed ‘West’ from her social media accounts.

The former couple also share sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.