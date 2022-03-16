Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Activist Keturah Herron Named in USA Today’s ‘Women of the Year’

By Ny MaGee
Keturah Herron
*Keturah Herron, a former lobbyist with the ACLU of Kentucky, is one of USA TODAY’s Women of the Year, for her significant impact in the community.

Herron, the first openly LGBTQ state representative, fought for justice for Breonna Taylor and was integral to getting no-knock warrants banned in Louisville, Kentucky, following the killing of Taylor, 26, in March 2020. The emergency medical technician was fatally shot in a botched raid when three officers with the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department entered her home with an illegal no-knock warrant. 

Per The Louisville Courier-Journal, Herron hopes her story resonates with people “who don’t know what to do or are looking for somebody to look up to.”

READ MORE: Ex-cop Brett Hankison NOT Guilty on All Charges Stemming from Botched Breonna Taylor Raid | VIDEO

“People are getting to know and understand that we have to do something different, that the system we currently have is built in racism and white supremacy and that in order for us to change the landscape, we have to first understand and know that,” Herron tells the publication.

“Myself, I’m an abolitionist,” she continued. “I think the system we have today does not work. It has never worked. I don’t think it’s going to work. But I also know and understand that we can’t today just say completely tear it down. What are the alternatives? How do we create a society in which we don’t even need this type of carceral system?”

When it comes to the changes she most wants to see, Herron explained, “The changes that I most want to see is that incarceration is not the main thing that we do in our society. The United States has the largest carceral system in the world. We are supposed to be the nation that has the most resources. So I would like to see us have a society where people have their basic needs met, that people are not living in poverty. And I think that when we’re able to fix those two things that we will see, you know, a completely different world.”

USA TODAY’s Women of the Year is an annual program and a continuation of Women of the Century, a 2020 project that commemorated the 19th Amendment (giving American women the right to vote). Meet this year’s honorees at womenoftheyear.usatoday.com.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

