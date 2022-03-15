Tuesday, March 15, 2022
HomeNews
News

Loni Love Reacts to Rumors That ‘The Real’ is Being Canceled

By Ny MaGee
0

Loni Love on The Real

*Loni Love has shut down reports saying “The Real” is getting canceled.

Rumor has it that the syndicated daytime talk show will end after its current 8th season. Love has revealed that “No official decision has been made.”

“It’s been a busy few days but I got a call from the studio,” she wrote on Twitter Sunday. “No official decision has been made about #TheReal …I will be OK but please give grace to the 150 crew members this may affect… we will finish Season 8 and wait for official word.”

Check out her post below.

READ MORE: Loni Love & Scott Evans Host 8th Annual Better Brothers LA Truth Awards March 12

Love co-hosts “The Real” with Adrienne Houghton, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, and Garcelle Beauvais. The show, which launched in 2013, has recently been struggling in the ratings, according to Urban Hollywood 411. Reports about potential cancellation following news of Nick Cannon’s showing getting the ax. 

Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury pulled the plug on Nick Cannon’s daytime talk show on March 10, six months after the Season 1 premiere. NBCUniversal has also canceled Jerry Springer’s show “Judge Jerry” after 3 seasons. As previously reported, Sherri Shepherd’s new talk show titled “Sherri” will replace Wendy Williams in the fall.

“This is show business, right? And we know the biggest word in that is ‘business’, and this is a business,” said Cannon on his talker last week, a day after reports of the show’s cancellation. “As a businessman, I know that as much fun as we have on the show, business is the thing that makes this whole thing tick and operate,” he continued. 

“Honestly, I show up each and every day bright and early to give you a show, but I’m also a businessman, and you understand when there’s certain forms and certain platforms,” Cannon said. “This has been a dream come true for me to be able to do this for you each and every day, but my business mind, I want to expand and elevate in a way.”

We reported earlier that enough episodes of “Nick Cannon” have been pre-tapped so the show will run through May, according to Variety

Previous articleDr. John E. Warren | Note to Pres. Biden: Build Local Media Back With Real Dollars, Not Tax Credits
Next articleRoyce Reed Responds to Child Neglect Charge Involving Teen Son
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO