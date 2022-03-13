Sunday, March 13, 2022
Africa’s Impending Risk for Drought, Famine, and Displacement

By Fisher Jack
Children stand between makeshift tents woman at a camp for internally displaced persons in Baidoa, Somalia, on Feb. 13. Insufficient rainfall since late 2020 has come as a fatal blow to populations already suffering from a locust invasion from 2019 to 2021 and the Covid-19 pandemic. Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP – Getty Images

*According to a reliable United Nations climate report, tens of millions of people across the African continent are at risk of a looming drought, famine, displacement, and diseases in the coming decades. The report released on Monday forecasts immense effects of global warming across the continent in the future.

The findings are a section of the far-reaching reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The latter is a team of hundreds of scientists and thousands of contributors from 195 territories and countries. The team is split into three working groups and the second one recently studied the dangers of climatic change and how societies should adapt to them. The findings from the second group show that rising temperatures will affect the whole world. Still, Africa will be immensely hit compared to other continents considering that most African countries are already approaching the limits of coping with climate-related issues.

The bodies of six giraffes lie on the outskirts of Eyrib village in Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy in Wajir County, Kenya, on Dec. 10. The giraffes, weak from lack of food and water, died after they got stuck in mud as they tried to drink from a nearly dried-up reservoir nearby. Ed Ram / Getty Images

In its 4000-page report, the working group explains that most countries across Africa are projected to face enormous risks in the form of lower food production from fisheries, crops, and livestock, rising heat-related mortality, flooding from sea level rise, and loss of labor productivity due to heat-related effects.

The report further explains that even though Africa is among the minor contributors of greenhouse gas emissions – the primary cause of human-made warming – the continent is expected to house about 2.5 billion people by 2050. Such a vast population size comes with immense effects and strain on existing resources. Some of the outcomes of the fast goring African population include malnutrition – crop failures and failing nutritionally balanced foods, forced displacement – drought and famine, and exposure to deadly heatwaves. Chukwumerije Okereke, a professor at Reading University, U.K., with a specialty in environment and development and a significant contributor to the panel, describes Africa as one of the most vulnerable continents in the world regarding climate change.

A pastoralist from the Gabra community looks out at a field strewn with sheep and goat carcasses Jan. 29 on the outskirts of a small settlement called “kambi ya nyoka” (snake camp) suspected to have succumbed to sudden change in climate.Tony Karumba / AFP – Getty Images

Read/learn MORE at NBC News.

Fisher Jack

- Advertisement -

