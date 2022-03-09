EURVideoNews: Security Guard (Mom of 2) Killed At Gas Station 🙁

*Another day, another senseless killing. In Chicago, a 17-year-old boy and his 22-year-old brother have been charged with first-degree murder after a security guard (Salena Claybourne, 35) was shot and killed Monday afternoon. She had just left work and stopped for gas in the South Shore neighborhood before the shooting.

Dameonte Watson, 17, and his 22-year-old brother Gregory Watson are both charged with first-degree murder. Dameonte Watson is charged as an adult.

Get the FULL story via the video report below.

Claybourne’s mother organized a GoFundMe to pay for funeral costs, and to support Claybourne’s 15- and 14-year-old daughters. Donors gave more than $12,500 toward the fundraiser’s goal of $30,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.