Police Knew Baby Was in Car When They Opened Fire, Killing Infant and Father

*Three-month-old La’Mello Parker was killed by police during a shootout involving his father in May. Police call log related to the car chase show officers knew the baby was in the front seat when they opened fire on the vehicle.

Biloxi Police launched an investigation into the shooting and turned the case over to the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office. It’s unclear whether the case had been presented to a grand jury yet.

La’Mello’s cousin, Lashunda Parker, told Insider that the family has been given little to no information about the shootout — including whether it was an officer’s bullet that fired the fatal shot. As Insider previously reported, Eric Derrell Smith kidnapped his son after murdering La’Mello’s mother and her nephew at a home in Louisiana on May 3, 2021. He then led police on a chase into Mississippi, which finally came to an end when he ran over a spike strip near Biloxi and came to a stop in the middle of a highway median.

Bystander video was shared online showing the moment the car came to a stop, and officers circled the vehicle before opening fire. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, while La’Mello died at a hospital the following day, per the report.

Christin Parke, 32, (Mother)

Brandon Parker, 26, (Mother’s Nephew)

A law enforcement source told Fox 10 that Smith was holding his on his chest while driving.

“Why would they shoot if they knew a baby was in the car, why would they do that?” said La’Mello’s cousin, Lashunda Parker in an interview with Insider.

“I’m angry about it,” she said. “I’m also angry about what happened to his mother and her nephew. It was three tragedies in one day and that’s horrible.”