‘Auto Trends’ Talks to a Former Editor of Two Iconic Black Magazines About Life, Career Pauses, Icons & More (Two Shows)

*In recognition of Women’s History Month, Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, a weekly multicultural syndicated automotive program, goes one-on-one with Tanisha A. Sykes.

Sykes, a veteran journalist, currently serves as the editorial director of finance for T Brand Studio, a sponsored content arm of The New York Times. Before landing her current high-profile assignment, Sykes established her footing in the magazine industry with such Black household staples as Essence and Black Enterprise, serving as the money and finance editors. During the two-part conversation, the gregarious and gifted storyteller revisits how the host, Jeff Fortson, became a national automotive writer under her mentorship.

Moreover, the detailed writer talks about her personal connection to three Black icons and what impact each of them had on her career. Those larger-than-life figures ranged from the founder of Black Enterprise magazine, Earl Graves, Sr., to the legendary Susan L. Taylor, Essence magazine editor-in-chief, emeritus, to hammering Hank Aaron, who was BMW’s first Black dealer.

Furthermore, the journalistic media maven discloses publicly what drove her to step away twice from high profile job assignments, before accepting her current position. Ironically, many of today’s working women will be able to relate to Sykes as she talks about the balancing act required, especially when dealing with individual and life-threatening health concerns.

To tune in to Show 1 of 2 with ‘Auto Trends’ and Tanisha A. Sykes

To hear the conversation, tune in to Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, on Saturday, March 5 thru Thursday, March 10. The program will air on SiriusXM 141 and on several FM radio outlets. To get an updated schedule, visit Jeffcars.com or tune in here.

To tune in to Show 2 of 2 with ‘Auto Trends’ and Tanisha A. Sykes

To hear the conversation, tune in to Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, on Saturday, March 12 thru Thursday, March 17. The program will air on SiriusXM 141 and on several FM radio outlets. To get an updated schedule, visit Jeffcars.com or tune in here.

About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com

Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive program airing throughout the U.S. and Canada. The 30-minute weekly show, which is in its sixth season, airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials. The program consists of in-depth one-on-one conversations with many of today’s industry pioneers and influencers, ranging from the ‘Hidden Figure’ and Black female who responsible for using a mathematical formula to check the accuracy of the GPS (Global Positioning Sensor) to auto analysts to car designers to the trailblazers of LGBT auto advertising.

For upcoming shows, car reviews, car-buying tips, recall updates, and a car-payment calculator, visit JeffCars.com, his car-buying educational guide. Follow him on [email protected]