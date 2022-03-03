What ‘The Batmans’ Paul Dano & Jeffrey Wright Learned About Each Other | Watch

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tomorrow, one is a trusted ally and one is an enigmatic masked killer!

Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and Edward Nashton aka the Riddler (Paul Dano) star in Warner Bros. Pictures “The Batman.“

While Gordon is bringing Batman into an investigation of a gruesome murder without the support of his colleagues, the Riddler has devised a sinister series of puzzles and tortuous devices to entrap Gotham’s power players and publicly unmask the city’s darkest truths.

To hear what Dano and Wright learned about one another while filming “The Batman,” here.

We spoke with Dano and Wright about thrills, trauma and traits.

Q: What was the most thrilling scene to film?

PD: Day two of filming was my first kill…that helped sink things in…There was also the diner scene. I was looking forward to that scene for a long time, that day was a really fun night. The set was so incredible. I loved the back lot they built.

JW: The first day during the first scene, we shot the scene that’s in the trailer – with Batman and Gordon walking into a crime scene with the cops and the forensic technicians. I loved it because there was something thrilling about this discovery for us in the room and the audience about the relationship between Gordon and Batman. The scene doesn’t take for granted our perspective on the characters – particularly on the Batman – but it asked questions about his strangeness that are really healthy.

Q: The film is directed by longtime Batman fan Matt Reeves, what did he tall you about the Riddler?

PD: The ingredients came from the script, Matt wrote a script that totally surprised me and blew me away. The first thing Matt and I talked about was how Batman was born of trauma from his parents death and maybe so is the Riddler. That was the first emotional ingredient [I got to play the character].

