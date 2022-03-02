Thursday, March 3, 2022
HomeEUR Sections** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

What ‘The Batmans’ Zoë Kravitz & Robert Pattinson Learned About Each Other While Filming | Watch

By Fahnia Thomas
0

*He’s vengeance and she has a thing about strays!

On March 11th, Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz lead Warner Bros. Pictures “The Batman.Pattinson stars as Batman – in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire. Kravitz stars as the enigmatic, fan-favorite – Catwoman. Evenly matched with Batman, she is initially at odds with him, presenting another puzzle for the superhero to solve.

We spoke with the duo about working together and their portrayal of Selina Kyle and Bruce Wayne.

The Batman
‘The Batman’ ©Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/©DC Comics

Q: How would you describe the spin you took on the portrayal of these characters?

ZK: A lot of the work was done for us. Matt Reeves had a very clear vision. He was really interested in the psychology and the emotional state of the characters. His Instinct was to take these very heightened worlds and ground them. He made the world real and that’s what makes this film so different. Plus, meeting these characters in such early stages it’s a different world to explore.

RP: Its fun when you see a character that has been portrayed in so many different styles and heightened in so many different ways. When you approach the character and try to break it down into constituent parts you realize how the characters can be reinvented because the ingredients allow you to make a million different recipes.

The Batman
‘The Batman’ ©Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/©DC Comics

Q: What did you learn about each other during his experience?

RP: She’s an extremely hard worker! We had a relentless work schedule – working could’ve been awful if I had someone who didn’t want to put in any effort. She brought it 150%!

ZK: He’s a fantastic actor! Which was one of the reasons I was excited to be a part of the film. It was such a delight to be able to watch him transform into Batman everyday. He brought so much emotion to the character – which is really hard to do when most of your face is covered up. I was really impressed by his ability to portray so much emotion.

The Batman
‘The Batman’ ©Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/©DC Comics

To hear the rest of Kravitz and Pattinson’s interview click here.

For more details on “The Batman follow @thebatman | #TheBatman | thebatman.com

Previous articleTrump, Right-wing Lawyer Part of ‘Criminal Conspiracy’ to Overturn 2020 Election: January 6 Committee Alleges
Fahnia Thomas

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO