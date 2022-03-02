Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Estranged Husband of Kimora Lee Simmons Admits to Faking Divorce to Marry Her

By Ny MaGee
Leissner
 Tim Leissner and Kimora Lee Simmons Leissner with their son Wolfe attend the Kimora Lee Simmons Presentation Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at on September 10, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/WireImage)

*Kimora Lee Simmons‘ estranged husband Tim Leissner, a former Goldman Sachs banker, admitted in court Friday that he faked two divorces – one in the U.S. and the other in China.

Leissner said he submitted fake documents to marry Judy Chan, a former analyst at Goldman, in 2000 while married to another unidentified woman, the Daily Mail reports. 

Leissner also photoshopped divorce documents to marry Simmons in 2014. He and Kimora share one son, Wolfe Lee Leissner. The former model also shares two daughters with disgraced music mogul Russell Simmons and a son with actor Djimon Hounsou.

Leissner’s admission comes as he testified in the trial against former colleague Roger Ng, who is accused of helping defraud billions of dollars from a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund. Leissner is charged for helping Ng and Malaysian financier Jho Low steal hundreds of millions of dollars in the Malaysia 1MDB corruption scandal.

“I photoshopped the divorce document,” Leissner told the jury, according to Bloomberg. He admitted that Chan was aware of the forgery but Simmons did not know he faked a divorce to marry her. 

Leissner also admitted that he tried to convince Chan to give him money for a home he wanted to buy with Simmons. He initially told her the money was for Low, but Chan didn’t believe him.

“I think she did some research on the Internet and found out I was trying to buy this house,” Leissner told the jury.

He also confessed to having a decade-long affair with former client Rohana Rozhan, who threatened to expose his involvement in the corruption scandal if he did not buy her a $10 million dollar home. 

Leissner has already pleaded guilty to charges related to the fraud case, in which he is accused of working closely with Ng, a former Goldman banker, “in using money looted from the 1MDB fund to pay bribes to officials in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi,” per the New York Times

