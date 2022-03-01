Music Icon Jody Watley ‘Lit it Up’ on ‘The Nick Cannon Show!’ | WATCH

*Legendary singer Jody Watley, one of the architects of 21st-century pop “lit it up” on The Nick Cannon Show with an epic live performance!

The ‘always fabulous’ and beloved artist-songwriter performed Looking for a New Love from her hit solo debut album on the show.

Watley talked about the 35th year of her eponymous debut album, her iconic looks everyone has come to know and love and more! (Watch below.)

Cannon also recognized February 28th as “Jody Watley Appreciation Day.” The appreciation day offers an opportunity for fans to share their favorite Jody Watley songs and videos from her incredible body of work like I’m Looking for a New Love, Still A Thrill, Don’t You Want Me, Some Kind of Lover, Real Love, and more! You can send your favorite Jody Watley song with #jodywatley @jodywatley.

The Grammy Award-winning singer in music, video, fashion and style kicked off her first live 2022 television performance on The Nick Cannon – Classic Week Jams.

As a solo artist, the ageless pop and R&B singer has 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten Singles, 13 Number 1 Dance Singles, 2 R&B Number 1’s, 15 Top 40 Singles, Gold and platinum albums, 2007 Billboard Dance Lifetime Achievement, 2017 recipient of the Black Music Honors Crossover Music Icon Award and nominations from the American Music Awards, MTV Awards, NAACP Awards and Soul Train Awards.

