Tuesday, March 1, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Music Icon Jody Watley ‘Lit it Up’ on ‘The Nick Cannon Show!’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Nick Cannon - Jody Watley
Nick Cannon – Jody Watley

*Legendary singer Jody Watley, one of the architects of 21st-century pop “lit it up” on The Nick Cannon Show with an epic live performance!

The ‘always fabulous’ and beloved artist-songwriter performed Looking for a New Love from her hit solo debut album on the show.

Watley talked about the 35th year of her eponymous debut album, her iconic looks everyone has come to know and love and more! (Watch below.)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Vivica A Fox Says Laverne Cox was ‘Tacky’ with Her Will & Jada ‘Entanglement’ | WATCH

Cannon also recognized February 28th as “Jody Watley Appreciation Day.” The appreciation day offers an opportunity for fans to share their favorite Jody Watley songs and videos from her incredible body of work like I’m Looking for a New Love, Still A Thrill, Don’t You Want Me, Some Kind of Lover, Real Love, and more! You can send your favorite Jody Watley song with #jodywatley @jodywatley.

The Grammy Award-winning singer in music, video, fashion and style kicked off her first live 2022 television performance on The Nick Cannon – Classic Week Jams.

As a solo artist, the ageless pop and R&B singer has 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten Singles, 13 Number 1 Dance Singles, 2 R&B Number 1’s, 15 Top 40 Singles, Gold and platinum albums, 2007 Billboard Dance Lifetime Achievement, 2017 recipient of the Black Music Honors Crossover Music Icon Award and nominations from the American Music Awards, MTV Awards, NAACP Awards and Soul Train Awards.

You can follow her on social media @jodywatley
source: bnmotionpr

Previous articleOneUnited Bank Opens ‘New State-of-the-Art Branch in Compton’
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO