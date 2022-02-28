Meghan Markle Honors Mother at NAACP Awards, Talks Biden’s Supreme Court Nomination

*Meghan Markle was joined by her mother Doria Ragland, along with Prince Harry at the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

We previously reported that the royal couple was honored with the President’s Award at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards that aired on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. on BET.

“We’re thrilled to present this award to Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who together have heeded the call to social justice and have joined the struggle for equity both in the U.S. and around the world,” said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson in a statement ahead of the ceremony, as reported by THR. “Not only do they continue to lead by example, The Duke and Duchess have also decided to inspire the next generation of activists through the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, ensuring the support and recognition of generations of civil rights leaders to come.”

I need every one to stop what they are doing right now and look at meghan and her mom, Doria Ragland 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Q5hXFwfAzO — Myra (@SussexPrincess) February 27, 2022

Ragland, 65, accompanied Meghan, 40, and Harry, 37, in celebrating their acceptance of the President’s Award, “which recognizes special achievement and distinguished public service,” per PEOPLE.

The Duchess of Sussex showed love to her mother at the end of her acceptance speech, saying “My mom’s here with us tonight, and we all feel very proud.”

A royal family friend previously told PEOPLE that Meghan and her mother “are so close,” adding, “Harry really gets on well with her too.”

“Any new mom wants her own mom around at this time,” the friend continued, “so it’s great.”

Last July, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana. They are also parents to their 2-year-old son Archie Harrison.

In related news, the Duchess of Sussex shared her thoughts on Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. In a new op-ed written by attorney Anita Hill, Meghan wrote: “The civil rights history of tomorrow is being written today,” Meghan said in the piece, which was published on URL Media.

“Judge Jackson’s nomination has opened new ground for women’s representation at the highest level of a judicial system that for too long has tilted against the very community she hails from,” she continued.

“For the millions of young women who will rightfully find inspiration from this moment, let’s remind ourselves that Black achievement is something that exists not just today or yesterday, and not just in moments of celebration, but as a fabric woven into the entire chronicle of the American story,” Meghan added.