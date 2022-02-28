Jason Momoa Moves Back Into Family Home with Lisa Bonet After Announcing Their Split

*A month after announcing their shocking split, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have reunited.

Momoa, 42, has reportedly moved back into the family home with Bonet, 54, as they’ve decided to pump the brakes on ending their marriage.

“Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together,” an insider tells HollywoodLife. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.”

Momoa announced his separation from Bonet on January 12. The couple shares two children, 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” he said in a since-deleted statement posted on his Instagram page at the time. “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

The “Aquaman” star continued, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…”

Bonet and Momoa had been dating since 2005 before tying the knot in 2017.

“Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around,” the source added.

During a previous appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” Momoa recalled his first date with Bonet, saying, “We just happened to be in the right place at the right time.”

“I actually had dreaded my hair for her. I had dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks. I literally turned around and I see her and she goes, ‘I’m Lisa.’ I turned around to my friend and I [pretended to scream]. I had f—ing fireworks going off inside, man,” he said at the time. “I convinced her to take me home because I was living in a hotel.”

They officially hit it off after sharing a meal at Cafe 101.

“We sat down, she ordered a Guinness, and that was it,” he added. “I beyond love Guinness. We had Guinness and grits, and the rest is history.”