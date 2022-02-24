Social Media Celebrates Iconic Singer ﻿Jody Watley with Appreciation Day! Feb. 28

*Social media is celebrating iconic singer Jody Watley with #JodyWatleyAppreciationDay on February 28, 2022!

For fans in the States and across the globe, Watley set the standard as a trendsetting pioneer in music, video, fashion and style. She is one of the architects of 21st-century pop, and one of music’s most versatile song stylists.

Telling her story in her own words whether in interviews, social media or in her sold-out concerts, the iconic singer always remains true to herself.

The appreciation day offers an opportunity for fans to share their favorite Jody Watley songs and videos from her incredible body of work such as I’m Looking for a New Love, Still A Thrill, Don’t You Want Me, Some Kind of Lover, Real Love, and more!

As a solo artist, the ageless pop and R&B singer has 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten Singles, 13 Number 1 Dance Singles, 2 R&B Number 1’s, 15 Top 40 Singles, Gold and platinum albums, 2007 Billboard Dance Lifetime Achievement, 2017 recipient of the Black Music Honors Crossover Music Icon Award and nominations from the American Music Awards, MTV Awards, NAACP Awards and Soul Train Awards.

The cultural music iconic singer in Pop/Soul/R&B continues to amass chart-toppers!

