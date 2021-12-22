Jody Watley Delivers Epic Performance in Concert with The Isley Brothers & Maze featuring Frankie Beverly

*Iconic singer Jody Watley delivers epic performance at the Texas Trust CU Theatre on December 11 & 12 in Grand Prairie, Texas. Click here to watch Jody Watley live performance

Music fans received an incredible experience enjoying three iconic musical giants in concert who came together ‘under one roof’ for two nights.

The “Winter White Party” concert line-up presented by Smooth R&B 105.7 Radio included Jody Watley, the Grammy-winning trendsetting pioneer in music, video, fashion and style, legendary beloved R&B/Soul group, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, and The Isley Brothers whose career spans over eight decades and one of the “longest, most influential, and most diverse careers in the pantheon of popular music.”

Watley posted BIG love shout-outs to two of her all-time favorite artists, The Isley Brothers and Maze featuring Frankie Beverly on her Instagram page.

– Last post from the weekend — The icing on the cake was meeting two of my all-time favorites Ron Isley and 🎤Ernie Isley 🎸 — The Isley Brothers are one of my favorite bands of all time (included in my Spotify Wrapped 2021 Top 3) Ron Isley’s voice is just smooth as silk – still pristine.

I got my whole life being able to watch their show both nights and sing along like everyone else and be a total fan after finishing my own show ☺️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥 – loved it!! Stellar show from start to finish.

– Before I took stage last night – a quick hello and good vibes from Frankie Beverly. Winter White Concert Party along with The Isley Brothers, Frankie Beverly & Maze. Texas Trust CU Theatre fabulous weekend of music, good vibes, love and soul!

Jody Watley released her new EP, “Renderings: The Alex Di Ciò Remixes,” which recently grooved its way into the top 5 on UK’s Soul Chart Top 30 (December 19, 2021). Congratulations!

Connect with Jody Watley on social media: @jodywatley

source: BNM Publicity & Management Group