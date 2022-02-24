Thursday, February 24, 2022
MC Lyte Admits She Was ‘Very Distraught’ After Divorce Filing

By Ny MaGee
0

MC Lyte -hip hop icon
MC Lyte (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

*Hip-hop icon MC Lyte admits she was “very distraught” after her marriage to John Wyche ended with a divorce in 2020. 

The rapper’s ongoing separation from her ex was initially hard to navigate emotionally, MC Lyte said while as a co-hosting on “The Real” on Feb. 21, MadameNoire reports. 

“I’m actually still going through it,” Lyte told the ladies of “The Real.” “When the press got a hold of it, I think people thought we were [divorced]. I had just filed and so we’re still going through it right now.”

Hear more from her about it via the clip below.

READ MORE: MC Lyte Explains Why She Would NOT Be a Popular Female Rapper Today

 

“I think in the very beginning I was very distraught,” she explained. “I feel like there are phases whenever a relationship is ending whether you’re married or not. It’s that first phase of, ‘Oh my God, I’ve got to make this work for us.’ Then it’s like, ‘Oh my God I’ve got to make this work for everybody else involved.’”

Lyte added, “You get to a point where you’re like, this isn’t working. It doesn’t matter. What really matters is that we end up in a happy place,” the legendary MC said. “It’s hard in the beginning but you realize to have happiness doesn’t mean you have to remain together and it doesn’t mean that you are a failure because the marriage failed. It’s all ego. You just have to be able to let go.”

Over a year and a half later, Lyte’s ex still “doesn’t want to sign” the divorce papers.

Lyte and Wyche were engaged in May 2017 and married three months later — but their union wasn’t meant to last.

Watch the conversation via the clip below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

