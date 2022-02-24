Thursday, February 24, 2022
LeBron James Hints at Lakers Exit, Says He Will Play Final Season Alongside Son

By Ny MaGee
Lebron James, Lakers star

*Over the recent All-Star weekend, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James hinted at the possibility of returning to Cleveland, something many sports fans think is a mistake. 

Apparently, LeBron is unhappy with his current team and said he would play his final season alongside his son, Bronny — all of which reportedly came as a surprise to the Lakers,” per New York Post

James played his 18th consecutive All-Star Game on Sunday night in Cleveland and stated that he plans to sign with whichever NBA team drafts his son Bronny James when he becomes eligible to play in 2024. The teenager is currently a junior in high school.

“My last year will be with my son. Wherever Bronny’s at, that’s where I’ll be,” LeBron told The Athletic on Saturday. “I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

Apparently, things have gone south between James and the Lakers. 

Here’s more from the Post report: 

The vibe between James and the Lakers is comparable to “the early days of war,” one source told The Athletic. James and Rich Paul are reportedly putting pressure on the organization, with Lakers GM Rob Pelinka wanting to avoid engaging. Clearly, James wanted Pelinka to make a trade at the deadline, which he did not do.

The report goes on to note that the Lakers “want to do everything possible to keep James, but if that means pushing Pelinka — Kobe Bryant’s former agent — out of his job, then it’s not clear whether that would be a step too far.”

Per CBS Sports:

At the All-Star Game, when LeBron was asked about Thunder rookie Josh Giddey, he nonsensically praised a Pelinka rival, Oklahoma City’s GM Sam Presti: “The MVP over there is Sam Presti. He the MVP. Josh Giddey is great. Sam Presti, I don’t understand, his eye for talent. He drafted K.D., Russ, Jeff Green, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Josh Giddey and the list goes on and on and on. This guy is pretty damn good.”

The veteran athlete is under contract with the Lakers next season at $44.5 million. Per the New York Post, “He would have to sign a one-year deal for 2023-24 before being able to enact his plan to play with his son.”

